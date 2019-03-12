If there's one type of outfit we can all agree is hands-down hard to pull of, I think an all-white look is it, right? Regardless of whether you're sporting it before or after Labor Day, a head-to-toe white ensemble can be tricky — not to mention incredibly vulnerable to stains and spills, if you're clumsy like me. Fortunately, the Duchess of Sussex exudes grace, and has no problem pulling of a white look, which is why Meghan Markle's white outfit at the Commonwealth Day Service was the envy of klutzy girls everywhere, myself included. I could simply never look this chic and stay this clean in front of so many people, but for Markle, it's all in a day's work. And BTW, when I say "head-to-toe," I mean it, because she even wore a white hat. Goals.

I'm personally a huge, huge fan of Markle's pregnancy style over the past few months, and I daresay her looks while pregnant have been even more on point than they were before. I'm sorry, but she's been slaying, people! And she doesn't plan to let us catch our breath anytime soon, as evidenced by this cute all-white fit by Victoria Beckham, worn to the Commonwealth Day Service in London.

I love, love, love a white-hot royal moment:

The key to pulling off an all-white look is playing with texture and pattern to keep things interesting, as well as making sure all white pieces are the same white, not slightly clashing shades of off-white. Markle's dress featured a cool silver chain print that complimented a few thin silver rings on her fingers, and her thick white coat had a little texture as well.

Rather than play it safe with black heels (or risk ruining a white pair), Markle complimented her look with deep emerald green shoes and a matching clutch. Chic:

Emerald green is such a ~royal~ color, and a perfect way to winter-ize an all-white look. However, we can't deny the most show-stopping accessory of all, aka the white nurse-style hat crowning her sharp middle part and low bun.

This needs to be her signature headwear, forget a tiara:

So good, right? Harper's Bazaar was quick to point out that she's not actually the first royal to don a white-plus-nurse's-hat ensemble.

Kate Middleton accessorized a white coat and dress similarly way back in April of 2017, and looked stunning, as per usual:

Want an even more major throwback? Apparently, Princess Diana was also a fan of the look, seen here 30 years earlier wearing a similar hat to visit the Sandhurst Military Academy:

In fact, Princess Di really embraced white hats in general in 1987, a styling choice which I wholeheartedly support:

Now that Markle has thrown her ~white~ hat into the ring, maybe she'll keep trying out this very royal-approved accessory trend. It's definitely a great way to add some sophistication to her signature messy bun, and really, she can pull off anything, so it's no surprise the whole all-white look is a hit.