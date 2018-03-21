Meghan Markle has shot into more fame than ever before since getting engaged to Prince Harry in November of 2017. And we all know what happens when people get super famous... they get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Yup, it's about that time, guys. Meghan Markle's wax figure is coming soon to the Madame Tussauds in London. The venue announced the impending arrival of Markle's figure in a tweet on Wednesday, March 21, that read, "OMG, try this for news... #MeghanMarkle will be joining her future husband Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon! Can't breathe. #ThePrincessIsHere." The tweet featured a photo of a Madame Tussauds sign parked outside Buckingham Palace (fitting). The sign reads,

World famous Madame Tussauds London will be safely delivered of a future princess, bride to be and former queen of the courtroom in May 2018. Her Royal Likeness, Meghan Markle, will take her position alongside future husband Prince Harry in time for the wedding of the year.

That "former queen of the courtroom" remark is a reference to Markle's former role on Suits. (ICYMI: She played a lawyer named Rachel Zane, and Rachel, as it so happens, is Markle's actual first name.) If you're worried about Markle's figure only being in London, don't be. Madame Tussauds New York is also making a Meghan Markle wax figure. The only difference (other than the appearanc, since they'll be two different figures) being the London figure will be ready before Harry and Meghan get married in May and the New York figure will make its debut this summer.

Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds' London, said in a statement on the venue's website,

Excitement for the royal couple’s wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we’ve been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke. It’s clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now she’s already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model. We’re excited to give guests the chance to ‘meet’ her in attraction later this year.

While there hasn't been an official reveal date for the figure just yet, Madame Tussauds confirms the figure will be ready by the time Harry and Meghan tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, at Windsor Castle.

Speaking of the wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their wedding cake of choice, as well as who they've chosen to make it!

Kensington Palace announced in a series of tweets on Tuesday, March 20, that Harry and Meghan have selected London bakery Violet Cakes to make their wedding cake. While royal tradition says the bride and groom should have a fruit cake, Harry and Meghan have decided to bend tradition a bit once again by having a lemon elderflower cake.

Kensington Palace's tweets said, "For their wedding cake, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes." The following tweet continued, "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

Ptak was actually interviewed by Markle herself for her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. The blog has since been disbanded and the archives aren't available to the public, so we unfortunately don't have access to the interview. But Ptak expressed her excitement to be chosen in a statement following the announcement on March 20. She said,

I can't tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding cake. Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.

Hey, Harry and Meghan, if you need someone to help you taste test the cake/literally any other food for your wedding, hit ya girl up.