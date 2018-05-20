Meghan Markle is now officially a member of the British royal family and has received the title of Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex. She and Prince Harry have only been married for about a day, but already the world is learning how Markle will use her new royal platform for good, as is exemplified by the new webpage she received on the official British royal family site. Meghan Markle's royal family website bio emphasizes her commitment to feminism, and it's making me excited to see what the future has in store for her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially arrived — and now that Markle has become a member of the royal family, she needs her own page on the royal family website. The Duchess of Sussex's bio emerged on the site sometime after the royal wedding, and it highlights the humanitarian work that she's done and her commitment to promoting feminism. The featured quote from Markle on her page states, "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," which signals that her work concerning gender equality will continue to flourish in her new role as a royal.

And feminists are absolutely loving everything about this.

Markle has already accomplished a ton in her life as a non-royal, and the British monarchy has embraced the work that she's done, as evidenced in her royal bio. Markle's first act in social justice happened when she was just 11 years old and living in her native Los Angeles. After seeing a commercial for Ivory dishwasher soap that used sexist language, Markle wrote a letter calling out the company for implying that only women do the dishes in a household. She managed to get the company to change the word "women" to "people" in that commercial — at the age of 11. Thus began Markle's long career in promoting feminism and fighting for social justice.

Markle has volunteered at soup kitchens both in L.A. and in Toronto, where her hit USA show Suits filmed, the bio says. She also created a program that sent leftover craft services food from her set to shelters and other places that fed the needy in the area, per her royal webpage on the site.

In 2015, Markle became the United Nations Women's Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership. Her role at the UN called for her to deliver a speech at the UN Women's 2015 conference where she said, "It isn't enough to simply talk about equality, one must believe in it and it isn't enough to simply believe in it. One must work at it."

Markle has continued her charitable work in the public eye as a royal. Although she wasn't yet officially married to Prince Harry at the time, Markle got the ball rolling in her royal position. In 2017, she went on a mission to India with the non-profit World Vision to bring awareness to the lack of accessible education for girls in the subcontinent.

While in India, she also saw the work that the Myna Mahila Foundation does to empower women in the region by giving them access to feminine hygiene products and employment opportunities. According to the royal website, the foundation is one of the charitable organizations that Markle and Prince Harry have chosen to benefit from the donations made at the royal wedding.

Markle won't be changing her commitment to further empower women around the globe, and this description of the work that she's already done proves this to be true. Now with the platform and resources that she'll have at her fingertips as the Duchess of Sussex, the impact that she'll have on the world might surpass what she thought could ever be possible.