Hear ye, hear ye! Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is likely just weeks away from giving birth to her mini-me. While the royal family is preparing for the arrival of new, tiny royalty, Markle is reportedly also preparing for life after maternity leave. Meghan Markle's reported post baby plans in October 2019 include a special event she's been involved with since before she married into British royalty.

Markle has no plans to slow down her royal duties upon arrival of the baby. After her maternity leave, which is slated to begin later this moth, per People, Markle and her husband Prince Harry have special plans. According to Vanity Fair, a "Palace insider" tells the mag that the parents-to-be are reportedly planning to attend the annual summit for One Young World in October 2019. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report and Markle's maternity leave, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The 2019 event will be in London this year, and ti brings together thousands of leaders from all over the world to affect change in their countries, cities, and communities. One Young World is a UK-based charity near and dear to Markle's heart — the duchess served as a counsellor in two One Young World Summits, a 2014 summit in Dublin, Ireland and a 2016 summit in Ottawa, Canada. During her time as a counselor, Markle delivered a speech alongside Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It's clear the One Young World summit holds a special place in Markle's heart, so when it comes to getting back to work, it's no surprise that Markle reportedly won't be skipping a beat.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Vanity Fair, a Palace insider said Prince Harry is "keen to support Meghan in developing her own role" and if everything goes smoothly with the baby, it will be the perfect time for Markle to "expand her Commonwealth work through this new One Young World partnership with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust." Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

You might be wondering: What does maternity and paternity leave even mean when you're royalty? Basically, Markle and Prince Harry will get to take a break from the spotlight and public appearances to spend time bonding with their new baby. The time they take off may vary, though. According to Cosmopolitan, Prince William and Kate Middleton took different amounts of time off for all three of their children — Middleton made her first public appearance just one month after baby George was born, she took off five months for Charlotte, and six months — the standard maternity leave time in the UK — for Louis. Prince William took the standard two weeks off for George and Charlotte, but no time off when Louis came.

Seeing as though Markle's time in the royal spotlight has been nonstop since she and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, you can imagine why the duchess might need a break from the public eye to care for her baby during the first few months. With Markle's due date nearing closer, it might seem premature to look forward to her possible October appearance, but it's worth keeping in mind, since I'm sure her appearance will be nothing less than noteworthy. But in the meantime, I'll keep counting down to the newest little royal's arrival.