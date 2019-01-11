Meghan Markle was in a joking mood when she visited the Smart Works team at St. Charles Hospital in London on Thursday, Jan. 10. The Duchess of Sussex headed over to Smart Works for a tour of the facilities, which helps women dress for success, and even told a story about a fan who rejected a purse she once donated to the organization. Meghan Markle’s reaction to a fan rejecting her fashion advice is so cute that you’ll love her even more than you already do!

In a video clip from the Smart Works tour, Meghan can be seen checking out the closet at Smart Works alongside Juliet Hughes-Hallett. As they look through purse selections, Meghan explains that a fan once rejected a purse she suggested for them.

“The last time I was here I suggested a purse and it was one that I had donated. And she didn’t like it!" Meghan told Hughes-Hallett. "I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I thought it was great.”

As she told the story, Meghan could be seen laughing while Hughes-Hallett seemed horrified. But it was all good in the end since Meghan didn’t seem to take it to heart!

In another part of the video, Meghan sat at a round table with a bunch of women who have benefited from the Smart Works organization. After listening to some of them tell their success stories, Meghan explained why she’s so dedicated to the Smart Works cause.

"It’s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being a part of each other’s success stories as women, right?” Meghan told the group. “It’s not just hand-me-downs, it’s saying, ‘This is the blazer I wore that helped me win that interview'… So to know, as a woman coming in, that you have so many other women believing in you on all the next phases is the piece that makes it so special.”

You can check out the whole video of Meghan’s visit to Smart Works down below:

The video was published to Twitter by The Royal Family Channel just hours after Kensington Palace announced that Meghan would be working with The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, and Mayhew in addition to Smart Works. These four organizations are her first royal patronages given to her by Queen Elizabeth and they all match her passions rather perfectly.

In a series of tweet announcing her patronages, Kensington Palace wrote:

The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare.

Here’s a look at some of Kensington Palace’s tweets announcing Meghan’s patronages:

So, Meghan definitely has her work cut out for her in 2019! Not to mention the fact that she’s expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry sometime in the spring. Needless to say, 2019 is going to be a very busy year for the duchess.