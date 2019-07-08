It's been a minute since we've been #blessed with a royal appearance, and even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to keep baby Archie's baptism a very private affair, the royal family did release an official portrait to commemorate the occasion, and OMG, it's probably the best one so far. Archie is cute as can be, the entire family is decked out in a color palette of summery hues (And hats, natch.), and momma Meghan, aka the Duchess of Sussex, is rocking that Proud Mom glow. Not for nothing, but Meghan Markle’s outfit at Archie's christening is probably one of my all-time favorite looks she's ever worn, which ensures her on-point pregnancy style will continue to slay now that she's entered motherhood. Thank goodness!

Given that Markle is a former Hollywood actress and socialite, many assumed she and Harry would be more open about their personal lives than royal couples before them, but in many ways, the opposite is true. The pair have not hesitated to keep special family moments private — even passing on the traditional post-birth hospital steps photo-op — and it should have come as no surprise to anyone who knows them well that the duo chose to keep their firstborn's christening very, very private. Like, less than 25 attendees total, per Marie Claire. Typically, these are somewhat public affairs, but Meghan and Harry have decided to keep things more under-the-radar. Still, they had their personal photographer on-site to capture official photos for the public to enjoy later. I'll take what I can get!

The official family portrait was posted to the royal family's Instagram account:

"Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle," read the caption. TBH, my eyes first went to my girl, the iconic Kate Middleton, who paired a Pepto Bismol pink dress with a red hat and matching red heels. I love a duchess who can colorblock! But of course, I have to give it up for Meghan and her breathtaking, all-white ensemble.

Swipe for another view of Meghan's outfit, plus a cute close-up of baby Archie:

Meghan's dove-white dress is by Dior, per PopSugar, and it features a midi skirt and three-quarter-length sleeves. Markle paired it with an ornate white fascinator hat and a glow that shone as bright as her diamond earrings and engagement ring. Seriously, what highlighter is she wearing? She looks positively radiant.

Markle also wore white for Archie's first official photoshoot, so she's clearly got a wardrobe theme for all things mommy-related:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

White symbolizes innocence and new beginnings, so it's no surprise Markle has been opting for the shade ever since her son's birth. Plus, it really contrasts her dark hair and emphasizes her bronzy, glowy complexion, so it's a shade that really suits her.

If you thought her wedding day fit would be the last time you'd see Markle in white, think again! She's well on her way to making it her signature shade:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More pictures of cute baby Archie! More all-white looks served by Meghan! More royal family posts on Instagram! Is that too much to ask?