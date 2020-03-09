On Monday, March 9, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will complete the last of their royal duties before stepping out of the spotlight as senior royals and into a different spotlight as very famous ~but normal~ people. This is great news for the couple, but not as great for anyone who craves a good "Meghan Markle at a royal event" outfit. Sad as those of us may be, Markle's green dress at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service — hell, all of her looks throughout the last of her royal appearances — are a beautiful note to end on.

Markle's dress for the service is the latest in what is perhaps the most vibrant string of outfits she's ever worn as a royal. The 38-year-old has usually opted for neutral, earthy tones and classic shapes, with risks coming in the form of an unexpected silhouette here and there. However, walking hand-in-hand with Prince Harry, she wore a fitted, tea-length, emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress with long sleeves, a slit up the back, and a matching William Chambers hat with a large, netted bow.

She accessorized the look with pointed-toe nude pumps from Aquazzura; small silver earrings; and a dark green, round Gabriela Hearst handbag. Lest we forget, her dress included a one-shoulder green cape flowing in the breeze behind her, making her look more regal than ever, if that were even possible. Confirmed: Markle is the monochromatic fashion superhero we don't deserve.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Less than a week ago, Markle arrived with Harry in the UK in a similarly colorful, cerulean, Victoria Beckham dress for the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards. Later during the weekend, Markle was a vision in red, wearing a long Safiyaa gown with matching fiery pumps and a clutch. This dress also featured a cape extending the length of the dress. As someone who has literally never owned, or even so much as thought about owning, anything remotely resembling a cape or cape dress, I'm simultaneously inspired and fighting the urge to buy at least six of them.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

While we may have to say goodbye to Markle's "last hurrah as a senior royal" style