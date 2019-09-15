Fans of the royal family, listen up, because today is Prince Harry's birthday! The Duke of Sussex turned 35 on Sunday, Sept. 15 and it was definitely a year of his life worth celebrating. Prince Harry has had so many milestones in the past year, from marrying his wife Meghan Markle to becoming a father to the couple's cute 4-month-old child, Archie. Of course, one of the best ways to kick off a proper birthday celebration is with a public announcement on social media, and Markle did just that. Meghan Markle's birthday Instagram for Prince Harry is an adorable shoutout to the royal.

Early on Sunday morning, Markle shared a birthday tribute to her husband on the couple's joint Instagram account (which BTW, is the best way to keep updated on your favorite royal family). In the post, Markle wrote: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happy Birthday!" Accompanying the sweet words is a photo collage with pictures showcasing various stages of Prince Harry's life, from childhood to fatherhood. It's seriously like taking a walk down memory lane, especially if you're a huge Prince Harry fan who's watched him become the man he is today.

The collage starts off with a photo of the Duke of Sussex as an infant being held by his late mother, the legendary Princess Diana. Then there's Prince Harry as a young boy with his brother, Prince William. Right in the center of the collage is Prince Harry wearing his military uniform, a nod to the royal's time as an officer in the British Army. It's the perfect choice for being featured at the center of the college, since he coveted and fully committed himself to being in the military and serving in Afghanistan. The end of the collage focuses on the present day, highlighting Prince Harry's new role as a husband and father. With intimate snapshots of his wedding and a never-before-seen photo of Meghan and Harry with baby Archie, it's a total tearjerker.

Markle isn't the only one showing Prince Harry love on his special day. Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a message on their join Instagram account. The Instagram post is captioned, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!" The Instagram photo shows a case of brotherly love, with Prince Harry and Prince William caught smiling at one another in a candid moment.

Given that Prince Harry has already accomplished so much in his 35 years, I wonder what's in store for him next. It's clear that he'll be spending much of his time and energy focusing on his new family. They'll even be embarking to Africa on their first royal tour as a family later this month. It's a highly anticipated trip that continues the legacy of Princess Diana, who also worked with non-profit Halo Trust to rid the world of landmines. Given the packed itinerary in Africa, Prince Harry undoubtedly deserves to spend his special day with friends and family. Happy birthday, Prince Harry!