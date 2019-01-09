If there's one woman whose style was most closely scrutinized throughout 2018 it would have to be a certain newly minted royal. Because I know you know exactly who I'm talking about, let's look back at Meghan Markle’s 10 best fashion moments thus far simply to remind ourselves why the Duchess and her latest ensembles appear on best dressed lists every other day. Yes, we all agree that the woman is undoubtedly chic, but when her top outfits are viewed one after the other and the variety in her style is spotlighted, it not only shows that she knows how to dress but that she's also shaking up what royal style looks like.

From black tie gowns and more casual sundresses to pantsuits and a very special white dress, Markle's best sartorial knockouts are below.

December 18, 2018

Just last month, Markle visited Brinsworth House, the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, and proudly showed off her baby bump in a beautiful floral dress by Brock Collection. She paired it with a cozy gray coat by Soia and Kyo and a chic envelope clutch. The soft lavender hue and blooms on the dress soften up the otherwise streamlined look.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

November 19, 2018

This is how you do black tie pregnancy style! To attend the Royal Variety Performance in London on the same night as her six-month wedding anniversary, the Duchess wore a gorgeous gown by Safiyaa. Featuring a black and white sequined top boasting a branch design as well as a mermaid style skirt, the dress was a total head-turner.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

October 31, 2018

Despite the fact that people were quick to point out the sheerness of the skirt, this outfit was still a fan favorite, and for good reason. The custom Givenchy ensemble was one of Markle's more relatable looks despite its designer label thanks to its pleated skirt and knit sweater. A little sheerness never hurt anyone and cements the Duchess as a royal fashion rule breaker, whether intentionally so or not!

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

October 24, 2018

Despite its casualness, this is one of my all-time favorite looks of Markle's. She wore the pink Figue dress while visiting Fiji and paired it with a woven clutch and heeled espadrilles. She looks chic, laid back, and a little boho—it's a nice departure from the structured jackets and dresses we usually see her in.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

September 4, 2018

Pantsuits have held a special kind of power and an incredibly strong connotation ever since the 2016 election, so seeing Markle in one feels so, so right. She wore the Altuzarra two-piece to attend the WellChild awards and has pretty much never looked cooler.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

July 26, 2018

A royal in a denim dress?! Leave it to Markle to make it a thing! She wore the belted blue Carolina Herrera dress to a polo match and paired it with a J. Crew clutch. Casual cool at its best.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

May 19, 2018

While Markle's Givenchy wedding dress was certainly stunning, her second bridal gown by Stella McCartney also set the internet abuzz. Featuring a halter neckline and full skirt, it was so well loved that Fashion Nova even created their version of the gown.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

April 25, 2018

This looks reminds me of an uberchic Mary Poppins and I mean that in the best of ways. The impeccably tailored coat was by Smythe and Markle accessorized it with a Gucci bag and chic brimmed hat.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

April 21, 2018

This is another look that's excellent for its relatability—it feels achievable to us non-royals. Markle paired a green Self Portrait dress with a black blazer and pumps to attend an Invictus Game event in London.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

December 25, 2017

And finally, no Markle style roundup would be complete without this look, which the Duchess wore on Christmas day shortly after announcing her and Prince Harry's engagement. While the Sentaler coat and Chloé bag are gorgeous, it was the Philip Treacy hat, which resembled a chocolate curl, that was most memorable.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And that's how royally good style is done.