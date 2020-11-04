Among the many celebrities and public figures to speak out publicly, urging fans and followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election, was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. In what could be a historic move, Markle reportedly voted in the 2020 election, according to People, which would make her the modern royal family's first member to cast a ballot in a presidential election in the United States. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Markle to confirm whether or not she did, in fact, vote in the election but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Most recently, a source claimed to People that she "is voting in this election," although it's unclear if she voted by mail or in person. Another source claimed to the publication that both Markle and Prince Harry "have taken a keen interest in this election" and "are eagerly awaiting the outcome." Aren't we all, really?

For quite some time leading up to what has already proved to be a monumental election, Markle has consistently urged U.S. citizens to vote in a number of (virtual) appearances. The couple appeared in a Sept. 23 airing of the 2020 Time 100 on ABC and stressed to viewers why casting your vote if you're eligible is crucial. "Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Markle said. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

ABC

Earlier in 2020, Markle teamed up with renowned feminist and activist Gloria Steinhem to cold-call voters. "Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote," Steinem told Access Hollywood. "And the first thing we did and why she came to see me was we sat at the dining room table here -- where I am right now -- and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?''"

More to come...