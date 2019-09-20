Before she was rocking her very real engagement ring from Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex was rocking a very fake ring as part of her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. But, according to one of her former castmates, Meghan Markle reportedly took off her Suits engagement ring when the cameras stopped rolling to ensure that paparazzi didn't get any photos that made it look as if she were really engaged to Harry.

For those of you who didn't watch Suits, Meghan played Rachel Zane, who got engaged to Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. Needless to say, playing an engaged person involves sporting a fake engagement ring. So, Meghan had to wear one on her finger whenever she was shooting the show in Toronto.

But when word got out about her relationship with Harry, the palace reportedly freaked out and sent a security detail over to Toronto. The palace was reportedly so worried about people wrongly assuming Meghan and Harry were engaged that they reportedly once asked asked Meghan to take the ring off before she got out of a car. Well, at least that's what her co-star Wendell Pierce said.

"One time, we were in a scene before [Meghan and Harry] got engaged where she was engaged to Mike [Patrick J. Adams] on the show and they said, 'Wait, don’t get out the car,'" Wendell told KTLA 5 Morning News. "They said, 'Give us the ring because there’s paparazzi down the street and a photo would go out with the ring.'"

In that same interview, Wendell noted the moment he knew that Meghan and Harry were actually getting serious about each other. “One day on the set there was the MI-5 guy," he recalled. "I was like, ‘Oh, this must be serious. They sent someone over.'” (MI-5 is the United Kingdom's equivalent to the American Secret Service.) As you can imagine, it would have been a pretty huge deal for Harry's fam to send them over to protect his new girlfriend.

If the palace was sending the security detail over because they were guessing that Harry was serious about Meghan, they were obviously right. The two announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017 and gave this adorable interview to CNN — in which, yes, Meghan wore her real engagement ring, which features a diamond from the late Princess Diana's personal collection.

Not long after, the two officially tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Since then they've even had a child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. And, ICYMI, Harry is literally over the moon about him. “I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible," he said, following his son's birth. "As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Ah, a real-life fairytale.