As you probably know, the highly-anticipated royal wedding finally happened on Saturday, May 19. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle, and then the couple celebrated their nuptials with friends and loved ones. Following their lunchtime reception, the newlyweds and a couple hundred of their wedding guests headed to a more intimate second shindig. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's evening wedding reception sounds like it was a seriously good time, and I am now super bummed I didn't get an invite.

Saturday was day filled with plenty of celebration, and there was no shortage of parties to prove it. After the ceremony and an afternoon soirée, Markle and Prince Harry arrived at the evening wedding reception where the guest list was cut down from 600 to 200 people, according to Us Weekly. Harry's father, Prince Charles, hosted the evening reception for close friends and family at Frogmore House. The post-sundown bash kicked off at 7 p.m. and Markle and Harry underwent quick outfit changes for the nighttime reception.

Markle emerged in a gorgeous white halter gown designed by Stella McCartney, and Prince Harry looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. The newly-married pair joined reported guests like Amal and George Clooney, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra as they enjoyed the organic sit-down dinner and sipped a "When Harry Met Meghan," which was a cleverly-themed cocktail made with rum and ginger as a cheeky nod to the groom's hair color.

There was plenty of music playing to help get the party started. Per The Daily Mail, DJ Sam Totolee played Prince Harry's favorite house music to get the guests dancing. Earlier, at the afternoon reception, Prince Harry choose different music when he turned to his guests and reportedly asked, "Can anyone play the piano?" According to Rolling Stone, none other than Sir Elton John was in attendance, and he performed a medley of "Your Song," "Circle of Life," "I'm Still Standing," and "Tiny Dancer."

Later, at the nighttime reception, Markle and Prince Harry reportedly shared their first dance to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)." OK, these royals really do know how to party.

When it came to bringing a little humor to the occasion, Prince Harry's best man and brother Prince William, along with Prince Harry's friends, Tom Inskip and Tom Van Straubenzee, provided some comic relief as they entertained the crowd with speeches at the reception. Unfortunately, there is no footage of the speeches to know which jokes got the biggest laughs, but with libations flowing from a Drinks of the World-themed bar and reports the Prince William provided a "naughty" speech, I'm sure the guests were in a mood to chuckle.

Breaking tradition, Markle also spoke at the reception, and it is reported that she thanked the British Royal Family for welcoming her into the family. With all the speeches out of the way, the guests got back to partying while James Corden reportedly served as a "host and entertainer" at the evening reception. I'm sure the guests were entertained and laughing along as Corden performed throughout the night, especially since he reportedly had a "surprise" planned for the newlyweds.

Finally, they were reportedly treated to a special surprise of a magnificent fireworks display outside of the Frogmore House toward the end of the evening. Adopting a common wedding tradition, the royal newlyweds also made sure their guests didn't go hungry after all the dancing and partying, reportedly providing "dirty burgers" and cotton candy as midnight snacks (um, yum!).

Some guests called it a night after the finale of fireworks, but it is also reported that an after-party at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone kept the good times going. There is no word of who was on the guest list at the after-party, but if it was anything like the evening reception, I'm sure whoever kept the night going had a great time.