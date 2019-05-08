The royal baby's arrival is bringing me so much joy, so I can't even imagine how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's body language as new parents tells the full story, though, and it's one of sheer exuberance, joy, and delight. Following their first child's birth on the morning of Monday, May 6, the couple made their public debut with a press conference at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8.

The new parents posed for photos and gave an interview to the press while Harry held the newborn. (The baby does not yet have a name.)

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," Meghan said. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm ... he's just been the dream."

"I don't know where he gets that from," Harry joked, adding, "Parenting is amazing. But we're just so thrilled to have our own bundle of joy and to spend precious time with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

When asked which family member the baby resembles most, Harry explained, "His looks are changing every single day. He's already got a bit of facial hair!"

According to NBC News, the new parents will introduce their son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip later on Wednesday.

According to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, Harry and Meghan are in "perfect step" during their debut as a family of three. "We see Harry's little mischievous smile," she notes. "What a good time he and his son are going to have in the future!"

As they pose for photos, they radiate good vibes. "He's looking at her with such happiness!" she observes. According to Brown, the way Meghan lightly touches Harry's arm here is a sweet sign of love.

Whether or not they consciously meant to do this, the fact that Harry and Meghan's hips are touching and their feet are slightly angled toward each other is a sign that this couple is completely in sync.

Here, Brown notes that the new parents are carefully ensuring the comfort and safety of their son. "They've got full protective energy around the baby. Harry couldn't be holding him more securely, and she's almost shielding him [the baby] from the attention [of the cameras] with such care."

As Harry and Meghan walk away from the cameras, she leans slightly against him for support, while they both look down at their little guy. "Their attention is in the exact same place and they’re in step," Brown says. "A totally touching family moment."

Meghan and Harry's post-birth plans differ from the precedent set by Kate Middleton and Prince William. Following the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared outside The Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London within mere hours. Meghan and Harry opted for a more private route; Harry held a solo press conference at Windsor Castle the day of his son's birth. At the time, he shared that the baby boy was "a little bit overdue," that he had not yet been named, and promised, "We'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys so that everyone can see the baby."

During the May 6 press conference, Harry looked purely ecstatic, body language expert and coach Lisa Mitchell told Elite Daily. "As he announces the birth and as he says the words 'baby boy,' his whole body shows his happiness," she said. "He lifts up on his toes a bit and kind of bounces with excitement as he shares the birth of his son. You see him do that several times throughout his announcement showing continued excitement and happiness."

Like any new parents, Harry and Meghan look thrilled with [about?] the arrival of their baby. Royal fans everywhere are lucky to get such lovely glimpses into this celebratory time for the Sussex family.