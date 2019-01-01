For most people, New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration. But for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there’s so much more than a new year to celebrate. Not only is the couple toasting a year filled with love and marriage, they’re also celebrating the fact that they’re going to be parents in just a few short months. And they took the opportunity to make this New Year’s Eve all about their love and their baby. According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2019 New Year’s Eve was spent on a secret getaway — a "babymoon," if you will, as per Brides.

The Express reported on Jan. 1 that it’s believed Harry and Meghan spent New Year’s Eve on a quiet, private getaway. The couple reportedly wanted some time to themselves before they welcome their baby later this year. Apparently, the media wasn’t made aware of the getaway before it happened, so it seems like Harry and Meghan may have wanted some extra privacy at this time. And you know what? That makes total sense given all that the couple has been dealing with lately.

In recent weeks, Markle has been the target of a lot of negative press. Between reports that she’s difficult to work with and rumors that a feud may be brewing between her and Kate Middleton, it’s understandable why Meghan and Harry might want to get away for awhile.

In a Dec. 20 report from People, a source close to the royal family revealed that Markle's “American mentality” and “direct approach” were raising some eyebrows among royal aides.

The source said that aides for the royal family “might not be used to the ‘say-it-as-you-see-it’ American mentality” that Markle reportedly has.

People’s source also revealed that Markle has been recently frustrated by royal protocol, which is understandable since she has always been very independent.

“The palace is a magical place, and it is also a place where all you hear is 'no, no, no,'” the source told People. "The most difficult job in the royal family is to work with Meghan’s ambitions and make them realizable. She will get frustrated if she is told, 'You can’t do this or can’t do that.'”

And if that’s not enough drama and negative press to go around, Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has been speaking out once again to take jabs at the Duchess of Sussex. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Samantha Markle suggested that Meghan should “thank” their father Thomas as part of her New Year’s resolutions.

“Your New Year's resolution should be to be honest and pay tribute to those who have helped you the most such as your dad,” she said in an interview with the Daily Star Online. “Thank him for your college education, your career, building every stage you set foot on, but really appreciate the people that care about you.”

Needless to say, Meghan Markle has been dealing with a lot of weird stuff lately. So, it makes perfect sense that she and Harry decided to go on a private getaway for New Year’s Eve. Wherever they jetted off to, I’m sure it was quiet, serene, and drama-free.