Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Return To Movie Screens, But It Might Not Be What You Think

Fans who are still mourning Rachel Zane's unexpected exit from Suits could be getting what they've long been wishing for. According to new reports, the Duchess of Sussex might be gracing your screens once again, because Meghan Markle could reportedly return to movie screens — with one caveat. Back before she'd even heard of Rachel Zane, Markle played an aspiring LA party girl named Dana in a TV movie called The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, and it's reportedly getting a re-release in the very near future. Elite Daily reached out to the Artist Rights Distribution, the company that reportedly bought the film, for further comment on the acquired film and potential release dates, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Elite Daily also reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the film's re-release and Markle's role in the film, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Sometimes it's hard to remember that before Markle became a household name with her role as a paralegal on Suits, she was an actress looking to make her big break. Such was the situation of the current Duchess of Sussex circa 2011, when she played a character named Dana in a movie titled The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, which was a TV movie remake of a 2006 film with the same name. In short, the movie was spliced into "episodes" and followed a group of 20-somethings as they navigated a night out on the town and the L.A. party scene. Hijinks ensued with Adam Pally from The Mindy Project and Max Greenfield from New Girl also on board.

Now, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the TV film could be heading to screens once again, thanks to the Artist Rights Distribution for North America. On Thursday, Feb. 14, the publication reported that the company had acquired the Paul Sapiano comedy and plans to "release all the titles this year," meaning it's likely that Markle is heading back to the screen.

From the sounds of things, it also promises to be Markle's most risqué role to date. Per IMDB, the film description reads:

This films takes you through a night of partying in LA. Funny and somewhat outrageous, gives partiers helpful tips about which substances should not be mixed, how to approach potential hook-ups, avoid undesirables, and basically have a good time without completely destroying yourself.

According to The Sun, the former actress can be getting ready to go out and partaking in a white substance. In other words, it's a far cry from Markle's Suits days. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the film's re-release and Markle's role in the film, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

While fans were sad to see the last of Rachel Zane, Markle didn't sound too upset to be leaving her long-running role on Suits behind to focus on being a royal.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said in an interview with Sky News in November 2017.

She continued:

It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.

Still, Markle hasn't completely given up her love of acting, as it was announced in January that she is now the new patron of London's Royal National Theatre. While the chances of the mom-to-be getting back behind the camera are pretty slim, it sounds like fans can see a pre-royal Meghan return to the big screen sometime this year with The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down.