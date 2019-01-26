If you're still mourning Rachel Zane's untimely exit on Suits, I've got some good news. According to new reports, actress-turned-duchess Meghan Markle might be flexing her acting chops in just a few days, but there's just one catch: It's all a part of her royal duties, so no, she's probably not returning to the silver screen anytime soon. Still, I'll take what I can get, and the fact that Meghan Markle's upcoming visit to the National Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 30, includes an acting workshop means that she could be dipping back into her acting roots and bringing a bit of Rachel Zane to England.

Speculation that Markle could be heading back to stage, but with a royal twist, first started swirling when Kensington Palace revealed that the Queen had passed down the patronage of the National Theatre to the newest member of the royal family. TBH, it is a perfect fit for the former actress, and on Friday, Jan. 25, Kensington Palace revealed on its Twitter account that the Duchess of Sussex would be paying her first trip to the South Bank-based theater in the coming week.

They shared on the platform:

"The Duchess of Sussex will make her first visit as Patron to the @ NationalTheatre on Wednesday 30th January. The visit will explore the organisation's work, and see The Duchess meet some of the talented teams and apprentices working behind the scenes."

Now, according to People, it sounds like Markle's visit might be more than just meeting with fellow actors. Per the publication, the former Suits star will actually be joining a workshop along with members of the Pericles company. Now, I'm no expert, but I wouldn't be surprised if the actress heads on stage at some point to coach her fellow thespians by giving them pointers on warm-ups, stage presence, and the like. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace to inquire whether Markle plans to take to the stage during her official duties, but did not hear back by the time of publication. It looks like we'll have to wait and see if anyone is able to catch the moment and share it with the rest of us who weren't so lucky to score an invite. To say I'm excited is an understatement.

According to the publication, the rest of the day will have the duchess meeting with members of the theater's technical team who work in carpentry, metal work, and painting. She'll then end her Wednesday with a "presentation inspired by War Horse," which will be put on by children in the National Theatre’s program for primary school-aged kids.

So, what's the likelihood of Markle showing off her acting skills during the workshop? I wouldn't rule it out, considering that she'll be among fellow actors and Prince Harry has even sung a few words of "Hamilton" in the name of charity.

While it's unlikely that the actress will be reprising her role of Rachel Zane anytime soon, despite rumors to the contrary, she might still have a future in show business through her role as a patron of the arts.

Leading royal historian Robert Lacey, who's been a consultant on The Crown, told People, "I can see her getting involved with productions or even directing something. It’s not out of the question that we’d see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day."

Once an actress, always an actress.