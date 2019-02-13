The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping quite busy since becoming an integral part of the royal family. From her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018 to announcing the exciting news that she is expecting her first child, many can't help but ask one big question while all of these other exciting life ventures are happening: will Meghan Markle ever return to acting? And for those optimistic that she will, don't get your hopes up too much.

After taking on her first acting role back in 2002 on the daytime medical soap opera General Hospital, Meghan finally made it big in 2011 when she landed her biggest role (and no, we're not referring to her role as Holder of Case #24 on Deal or No Deal) as paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits. Meghan played the role of Zane for several years before she announced that she would be leaving the show and retiring from acting following her engagement to Prince Harry so she could focus on her new full-time job of being a royal. Meghan shared in an interview with Sky News that she would be stepping away from acting and into her new role as a royal, stating, "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change."

And what a change indeed. And though Meghan — who is now also not allowed to utilize any forms of personal social media — may never step back in front of the camera again, she will still hold some ties to the acting world.

Back in January, it was announced that Meghan is the new patron of London's Royal National Theatre, succeeding the role from her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. An official statement from Kensington Palace's official Twitter account shared, "The Duchess is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together."

Considering the theatrical focus of Meghan's new patronage, Suits fans are still holding on to hope that Meghan will return as the series winds down and prepares to air its final few episodes. Speaking at the 2019 TCA winter press tour, Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh revealed that they were not pursuing asking Meghan to join them before the shows end, sharing, "I would love it, but I think it's pretty close to zero."

Meghan's character Rachel Zane notably left the legal drama at the end of the show's seventh season after marrying the show's lead character, Mike Ross, and riding off into the sunset to begin a new life in Seattle — a plot point Korsh revealed came about before Meghan's engagement to Prince Harry was ever announced.

So though it's doubtful Meghan will ever find herself before a camera again as she continues to focus on her humanitarian work, impending motherhood, and her other royal duties, it could be argued to never say never as we wait to see what the future holds.