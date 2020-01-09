Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to take a step back from their royal duties is causing ripple effects throughout the U.K. Less than 24 hours after the couple revealed their plans for the future, Madame Tussauds London bid farewell to the former location of Meghan and Harry's wax figures. In a bold move, Meghan and Harry's wax figures were removed from the royal family display.

If you somehow aren't up to date on your royal news, Meghan and Harry released an Instagram statement announcing their future plans on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and also shared they'll split time between the U.K. and North America moving forward. The post read:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

Within hours, Meghan and Harry's wax figures — which have been featured next to The Queen's since May 2018 — were removed from the exhibit. A press release from the museum said the figures were moved to "mirror their progressive new role within the Royal institution."

Victoria Jones - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Madame Tussaud's general manager, Steve Davies, told NBC News: "Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals."

While their explanation seems somewhat understandable, their tweet about the situation is pretty shady.

Davies explained that Meghan and Harry's wax figures will "remain an important feature" at the museum, but did not disclose where they would be relocated to.

While the world waits for Meghan and Harry's next move, the important thing is that they made a decision that is right for them and their family.