It’s crunch time for Meghan and Harry! With the birth of their baby just around the corner, Meghan and Harry are reportedly taking some time to themselves. According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took a mini vacation, or babymoon as it’s sometimes called, to spend some quality time with each other before they become first-time parents. Meghan and Harry’s reported vacation sounds incredible romantic!

In an April 9 report, People revealed that Harry and Meghan are rumored to have spent three nights at Heckfield Place, which is just 45 minutes from their new home at Frogmore Cottage. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace about the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Heckfield Place is a luxury hotel that bills itself as “a place to feel at home.” And I’m sure Harry and Meghan did just that. The hotel itself is the perfect place for a babymoon of sorts. Heckfield Place boasts expansive grounds that let guests enjoy wildlife and nature, as well as a spa called The Little Bothy Spa. According to Heckfield Place’s site, the spa offers “restorative treatments and exclusive products from the wildskin natural skincare range” and touts itself as “the perfect place to work out and unwind.” So, Harry and Meghan had full access to the an extremely relaxing place, which is exactly what they need at this time.

Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed in The Long Room at Heckfield Place. It just so happens that the hotel featured the Long Room on their Instagram account and said some wonderful things about it. Apparently, it’s their “finest space,” so Harry and Meghan were vacationing well, it seems! Not that you’d expect any less of the royal family.

Here’s what Heckfield Place said of the Long Room on Instagram:

Heckfield’s finest space; a private apartment with vaulted ceilings, sitting and dining room, private terrace and balcony with breathtaking views of the lakes, gardens and surrounding countryside. Breakfast on a private terrace at sunrise; an afternoon with a good book curled up in a window seat; supper with friends as the log fire crackles. Make Heckfield your own in the relaxed splendour of the Long Room.

Sounds like the perfect place for royals to stay! Here’s a look at the photo Heckfield Place shared of the room:

As elegant as the inside of the hotel looks, the outside of it is a little more rustic. Here’s what the front lawn looks like at daybreak:

I don’t know about you, but this looks like a fantastic spot to take some time away from the hustle and bustle of life and just relax! I’m sure Harry and Meghan had a wonderfully romantic time.

Now that the babymoon is over, though, it’s time to get back to reality. And Meghan is reportedly developing her birthing plans as we speak! According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Meghan is reportedly keeping her options open when it comes to choosing a birthing location. Elite Daily previously reached out about ET's report, but did not hear back.

In any case, the world will just have to wait to see how it all unfolds!