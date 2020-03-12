Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent the last few days wrapping up their final duties as senior royals, and before they officially relinquish their HRH titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly took some time to thank their dedicated staff. Meghan and Harry's reported goodbye party for their royal staff was so touching, a few people cried.

On March 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gathered their Frogmore staff and surprised them with a farewell lunch at the Goring Hotel in London. According to Page Six, the event was emotional. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.

“Harry and Meghan have often done fun things like throwing pizza parties or hiring ice cream trucks for their staff, but they wanted to do something special going into this last week together," a source said about the farewell bash. “They toasted the team and thanked them for everything they have done. Some of the staffers cried."

Meghan and Harry reportedly had a real bond with their staffers. “They’ve all been through so much together and the staff have been working around the clock to make sure this last visit [to the UK], was as seamless as possible," the source continued. "Meghan and Harry really wanted to show their appreciation, they know how hard everyone has worked.”

No doubt, the day was a hard one for both Markle and Prince Harry. Later that evening, they attended the British Armed Forces Tribute, an event where Prince Harry was allowed to wear his military uniform one last time. The red ensemble represents his 10 years in service to the British Armed Forces and his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Per the terms of Prince Harry's deal to step down from royal duties, he gave up all military appointments.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The evening was extremely emotional for Prince Harry. But Markle was by his side, of course, comforting him through the event. It was seriously a testament to how much they care about each other. Just look at the way they were holding hands. It speaks volumes.

Markle and Prince Harry will officially step back from their senior royal roles and stop using their HRH titles on April 1.