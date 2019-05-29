Meghan and Harry moved from the grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage to have more privacy for their family, but now, it looks like Frogmore might not be as private as they thought. Part of the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, the estate that was gifted to Meghan and Harry by Queen Elizabeth, has been opened to the public for a three-day charity event. Security around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home was, without a doubt, tight to begin with, but according to reports, Meghan and Harry's estate being open to the public has apparently exposed some cracks in the estate's security. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The Frogmore Estate, located in Windsor where Meghan and Harry got married in 2018, has been partially opened up to the public for a three-day charity event hosted by the National Open Garden Scheme, the British Heart Foundation, and the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society. Frogmore House and its gardens are the only parts of the estate that have been opened to the public, but according to Daily Mail, visitors to the estate during this charity event have reportedly been able to get really close to Meghan and Harry's cottage, where baby Archie also resides. Daily Mail reported that visitors were able to get as close as 20 feet to their house, with one royal supporter claiming it was "mad" how close in proximity they could get to Meghan and Harry's place. Some visitors reportedly tried to "peer into" the cottage's windows to boot. What the?! There's a newborn in there, people! Respect their privacy!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Visitors of the estate have reportedly been taking pictures of the cottage as they walked by it, despite being told not to by police. The estate also isn't far from Heathrow Airport, leaving some visitors wondering how Archie, Meghan, and Harry get a good night's sleep with planes flying overhead so frequently.

"Couple of windows open and two shiny cars out front so someone's there... Mad how close you can get," the fan said, according to Daily Mail. "Although how they're getting Archie to sleep under this flight path is beyond me. Absolute racket."

Outside of the people trying to peer into Meghan and Harry's home, visitors of the estate said it was a beautiful place to visit and that they understand why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose that estate to be their home.

"Went to Windsor for a charity event that was at Frogmore House and Gardens. Windsor is so beautiful and cute. I can see why the Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry moved here," one fan on Twitter said.

Lots of people have been tweeting about their experience at Frogmore this week.

It's pretty weird that visitors were reportedly able to get so close to the Duke and Duchess's home. You'd expect that, with a newborn baby around, the security would be amped up even more. The estate was well protected though, according to reports, and the estate will only be open for a total of three days. People just be hella nosy.