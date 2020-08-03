Meghan & Harry's Dog's Name Has Such A Special Meaning To Them

Shortly after getting married in May 2018, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a new member to their family: a black Labrador retriever. At the time, reports surfaced the dog was named "Oz," but Meghan soon shut those rumors down, revealing the reports got both its name and gender wrong. For two years, the pup's name was a mystery, but thanks to the upcoming arrival of Finding Freedom, the upcoming biography by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, fans have now learned what it is, and Meghan and Harry's dog's name has such a special meaning to them.

According to Scobie and Durand, the pup's name is Pula. Some background: The Pula is the official currency of Botswana — the country in Africa where the royal couple had one of their first dates — and it means "rain" in Setswana. Since rain is scarce in Botswana, it’s considered a blessing, so not only did Meghan and Harry name the dog after an important location to them, but they also seemed to think the meaning fit their pup perfectly, which is the most adorable thing ever.

During the couple's engagement interview in 2017, Harry revealed he invited Meghan to Botswana soon after they started dating. "It was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," Harry said.

Because the place is so special to them, Meghan reportedly recreated the date for her husband's 35th birthday in 2019. "Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner, and recreated Botswana where they fell in love," a source reportedly told People.

The couple was so head over heels for each other from the very beginning of their relationship, and in Finding Freedom, the authors claim Meghan and Harry actually got engaged in August 2017 and not November like fans previously thought. Elite Daily previously reached out to the couple's reps for comment regarding the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.

There's no doubt fans will learn more about Meghan and Harry's romance than ever when Finding Freedom officially hits shelves on August 11.