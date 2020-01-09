Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made a bold move when they went public with their plans to take a step back from their royal duties. It may have been an even bolder move than you already thought it was, though, based on reported details of the family drama unfolding behind the scenes right about now. Prince William, for one, was reportedly not in the loop about the announcement, and, now, it's reported Meghan and Harry defied the Queen when they issued their statement.

Meghan and Harry shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 8, detailing their decision to "step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." The announcement also included news of their plans to split time between the U.K. and North America moving forward.

While Meghan and Harry expressed their desire to "honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages" and "collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen," CNN reports the Queen asked them not to go public with the announcement. Buckingham and Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation, however.

The outlet reports that, following the news, members of the royal family were left feeling hurt and disappointed by Meghan and Harry's decision. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a response to the announcement on Wednesday that read:

Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.

Prince William, meanwhile, is reportedly "incredibly hurt," but Us Weekly reported he's not dwelling on Meghan and Harry's decision too much. "He has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life," a source told Us Weekly. Buckingham and Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Us Weekly's report.

The Queen has seemingly supported Meghan and Harry's decisions as a royal couple up until this point — including their choice to spend the holidays in Canada away from the royal family just weeks ago. But that support may not extend to Meghan and Harry's latest move, based on these reports. Even so, while the Sussexes definitely have their critics, they also have the endless support of their fans, who are cheering them on as they move in a new royal direction.