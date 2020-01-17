Have you taken 2019's rampant #HotGirlSummer energy and turned it into a lifestyle? Have you posted "TBT to summer" and "Take me back!" pictures of beaches and bathing suits to Instagram? Do you want to bring that energy right into 2020? Megan Thee Stallion, née Megan Pete, has listened to you, seen you, and understands you. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion's Depop shop got a major upgrade with all new items.

The rapper dropped a special collection of clothes available through Depop, a global thrifting app, in a curated shop titled "Texas Fever," in honor of rapper's home state. Some of the pieces include Pete's red cowboy hat and matching fringe- and fur-trimmed mini dress, body chains, a red latex bodysuit, and some iconic looks from her "Hot Girl Summer" and "All Dat" music videos. The sale also includes pieces from Depop's top sellers/designers in Houston. What could make this better? Well, Depop confirmed in a press release that the proceeds from the sales are going to F*ck Cancer.

"The creative community in Houston is kind of hidden, you wouldn't even know there are so many people here designing and selling their own clothes," Pete told Vogue. "'Texas Fever' is all about celebrating Texan attitude. It's about big hoops, big hair, we got the whole cowboy and cowgirl aesthetic that everyone now wants to wear, but we all know who started it first." Maybe it's time for a Texan Girl Winter?

Courtesy of Depop Courtesy of Depop Courtesy of Depop Courtesy of Depop

Depop is perfect home for Pete's collection. It's an online, secondhand resale app popular among Gen Zers across the globe, and shops sell everything from cheap thrift finds to independent creations to high-end designer resale. This collab marks Depop's first-ever partnership with a celebrity — and a huge one at that.

Courtesy of Depop

Thrifting has been at the forefront of sustainability conversations — something Pete's very conscious about. "I am all about the eco-hottie vibe," she said. "I can find vintage pieces and not have to buy something new. I've been trying to use less plastic after my beach cleanup last year, and I’m definitely going to try and buy more cool vintage pieces now that I’m on Depop.” What I wouldn't give for Pete to order something from me.