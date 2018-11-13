'Tis the season for all things delicious. I live for festive seasonal drinks. This holiday season, McDonald's is bringing back one of my all time faves. McDonald's McCafé Peppermint Mocha is back for a cheerful holiday sip. I can't wait to cozy up with a cup of the mint chocolate deliciousness. Oh, and the McCafé Peppermint Mocha is being served in one of McDonald's' brand new holiday cup designs. Your next order is about to be merry AF.

McDonald's is brewing up a seasonal favorite: the McCafé Peppermint Mocha. The fast-food chain announced the comeback of the McCafé Peppermint Mocha on Monday, Nov. 12. The drink is currently available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations nationwide, according to the fast food company. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better way to celebrate than with a McCafé Peppermint Mocha from McDonald's, IMO.

If you've never had a McCafé Peppermint Mocha in years past, you are in for a treat. The cheerful holiday drink is made with espresso beans that are "sustainably sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms," according to McDonald's. (If you're wondering why that part matters, it is because it means the beans were sourced responsibly keeping in mind strict environmental, social, and economic standards.) The roasted espresso beans are blended with steamed nonfat milk or whole milk (you pick). Then, your McCafe barista will add in peppermint chocolate syrup and top the peppermint mocha with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.

The best part about the McCafé Peppermint Mocha? It can be made hot or iced. I know it is mid-November, but I'm still on my iced coffee game – for now. I live in Florida and temps down here are still in the 80s. Parts of the state are gearing up for a cold front later this week (hello, 40s and 50s). With such wacky weather, I need a caffeinated holiday drink that can keep up. The McCafé Iced Peppermint Mocha is made with the same ingredients as the hot McCafé Peppermint Mocha. Which one should you order? It really depends on your mood (and the weather). Thanks, McDonald's, for bringing back the McCafé Peppermint Mocha for another year.

You can get a small McCafé Peppermint Mocha for just $2 right now. This is part of McDonald's Dollar Menu offerings at select restaurants around the country. The deal is good for any McCafé specialty beverage, according to McDonald's. Why not make it the McCafé Peppermint Mocha for your next order? McDonald's customers can also take advantage of the McCafé Rewards Program. This is available in the McDonald's mobile app. After you purchase your fifth McCafé beverage, you will be eligible for a complimentary McCafé drink through Sunday, Dec. 30. To access the deal, download the McDonald's app.

That's not all McDonald's is launching this holiday season. The burger and fries joint also just announced four new holiday cup designs. Your next McCafé order is going to be served up in such a pretty holiday cup. This year's cup designs showcase falling coffee beans that are supposed to look like snowflakes against a dreamy, snow-covered hill background, according to McDonald's. The cups come in red, blue, and green. There is also a clear plastic cup for iced drinks featuring the same design.

If you're ready for the holidays, stop by any participating McDonald's location and order a McCafé Peppermint Mocha. This jolly ol' drink is full of flavor and will give you a much-needed caffeine boost.