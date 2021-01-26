TikTok has proven a one-stop shop for literally everything you could ever be interested in. Between dance tutorials, fashion advice, and every detail imaginable about the Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Joshua Bassett love triangle, there are endless TikTok rabbit holes waiting to suck you in. Yet, amidst all that utter chatter and chaos, one makeup product has been taking over the waves. Maybelline's Sky High Mascara is blowing up on TikTok, and even better, it's totally worth the hype.

My blonde eyelashes are a constant source of frustration for me. I love having long, eyebrow-touching lashes but gluing on falsies every day is such a hoopla. Luckily for me, so many TikTokers have taken to their feeds to show just how volumizing and lengthening Maybelline's Sky High Mascara really is. "I know you're arachnophobic, but those aren't spiders. Those are my lashes," user Zozoroe said in a TikTok video. After she applied the first coat, I was amazed; I can't even explain my awe at what her lashes looked like after the third pass.

The best part of this new mascara is that it costs only $12 on the makeup brand's website and $9 at other retailers. $12 (at most) for gravity-defying lashes? Sign me up. By using a "Flex Tower" brush, the mascara helps curl and extend your lashes to unheard-of heights. The plethora of little bristles also keep your lashes from clumping together, which is usually my biggest struggle with volumizing mascaras. With natural ingredients like bamboo extract, your lashes will stay feeling healthy and light. Not to mention, it's water- and smudge-proof. What more is there to say?

Maybelline's latest, viral mascara comes in two colors, Blackest Black and Very Black. It's already reportedly sold out four times, and with this new wave of publicity, it'll probably fly off shelves again before you know it. So, grab yours before it's too late. If you need a little more convincing, peep these TikToks that display the mysterious powers of Maybelline's Sky High Mascara.