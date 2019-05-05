Feeling rejuvenated after the new moon? Just so you know, there are a number of celestial energies playing a significant role in our lives right now, but for those of you wondering, May 6, 2019 will be the best week for these three zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Scorpio. Though I do sincerely believe the entire zodiac will benefit from this week's astro weather, so don't be discouraged if your sign isn't on that list. (And it doesn't hurt to also check both your sun and ascendant horoscope to see what's in store for you, because you are way more than just your sun sign.)

The new moon in Taurus on May 4 really set the tone for this week, and the majority of us are likely already looking for new ways to feel secure and indulge in our sensual delights. Everything starts with a thought, and Taurus season is all about staying present in the moment. So with that in mind, how are you taking advantage of this stability-seeking energy? Mercury joins the sun and Uranus in Taurus on May 6, and you'll likely be confronted with some unexpected surprises in regard to our finances, values, and self-worth. So hang on tight.

This brilliant surge of electricity is here to help you break free from your usual ways of thinking, compliments of planet Uranus, of course. So expect the unexpected, but also make sure you stay grounded, as this could definitely spark some nervous tension in the process. If you're feeling anxious, the key is to stay present. Don't think about the past, and don't look too far ahead. Time is now, and nothing else matters. Mercury in Taurus is highly focused on the practical, so you'll feel the need to communicate only when necessary — you don't have to rely on small talk.

Mercury conjunct Uranus in Taurus, on the other hand, will likely disrupt your consistency and train of thought, but this will take place towards the beginning of the week, and it could certainly bring some interesting insight, so pay attention to your body and intuitive downloads during this time. Assertive Mars will oppose Jupiter retrograde for most of the week, and this will help you blend your spiritual expansion together with your communication style. Don't be afraid to express all that you've learned and experienced so far. Everyone is evolving together.

Last but certainly not least, Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius will form a trine to Venus in Aries, and this will ask you to examine your current perspective on relationships, self-worth, and values. Jupiter retrograde has been teaching everyone a thing or two about our path to self-discovery lately, and it's time to incorporate that into your desires and sense of value. The planet of love will also square Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node this week, so you'll be given no choice but to reevaluate your relationship patterns and the psychological residue that's been stifling your self-esteem.

Here's what's in store for Aries, Gemini, and Scorpio this week:

Aries: You're Slaying In Every Way

Venus is dazzling through your sign, and you're feeling as bold as ever. Despite your sassy disposition, this week is about taking your spiritual growth and expansive mindset and incorporating it into your immediate exchanges. Some of you might even start focusing more on your local network, despite your desire to venture overseas. Share the wealth, Aries.

You're a fabulous leader, and a courageous trendsetter.

Gemini: You're Being More Assertive In Your Relationships

Fooled you twice? I highly doubt that, Gemini. While this week might feel somewhat restless, you're finally learning to let go of behavioral patterns that no longer serve your highest self. You're noticing a significant amount of triggers within your relationships, and you're starting to feel grateful for your past experiences. You might not be your past, but it's still your teacher. You made it.

Scorpio: You're Feeling Comfortable In Your Skin

You're a powerful being, and you're finally seeing it firsthand, Scorpio. Aside from detaching yourself from an unhealthy and monotonous routine, you're finally seeing things clearly, especially when it comes to your previous doubts and fears. Needless to say, this week is about confronting the invisible obstacles you've created for yourself and owning up to your self-worth. Do yourself a favor, and never ever underestimate your power.