If you think astrology is all positivity and light, think again. Astrology reflects life, and since when has life been nothing but positives? The truth is, you go through constant ups and downs, and astrology is merely a way to understand what those ups and downs are all about. So when I say May 4, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, try not to groan with frustration. There's no guarantee this week will be the "worst," but if you were born under the influence of Gemini, Libra, or Sagittarius, you might find this week to be an exhausting and possibly even overly emotional one. Don't take this as a bad omen. Instead, think of this as validation that you aren't alone with your feelings.

When you realize this week includes a full moon in Scorpio on May 7, then you'll understand why it might be intense (and that's putting it lightly). All full moons are intense, but when it takes place in Scorpio? That's a whole different story. Your typical full moon is a moment of culmination, revelation, and reflection. Since the moon — the ruler of your internal self — is forming an exact conjunction with the sun — the ruler of your external self — secrets tend to make themselves known, changes are put into motion, and there's this sense of something very important taking place. As this full moon takes on the energy of passionate, intuitive, and intimate Scorpio, the themes of this full moon are not for the faint of heart. Scorpio rules over your potential to merge with someone else, and this full moon might leave you questioning the authenticity and depth of a relationship.

Here's what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Aries: You Know It's Time To Say Goodbye To Something

Growth is a process that never ends. Being the Aries that you are, all you can see is your next move. However, even you are susceptible to feeling nostalgic for the past, and you know better than anyone how blasting forward also means letting go of something that once mattered so much to you. This week, you might be very aware it's time to move on from the past you cherish. Saying goodbye is never easy, but luckily it doesn't always have to mean a clean break. Find a way to honor who you have been while accepting the person you're becoming.

Gemini: Nothing Worth Accomplishing Is Easy, Not Even For You

You've been taking a break recently as you process all the changes that need to be made in your life, Gemini. This week, all your introspection might leave you realizing that you want something far greater than you realize and the work has only just begun. Don't lose faith yet, Gemini. If you expect everything to happen overnight, that mentality will get you nowhere. There are no shortcuts to finding the successes you desire. However, you have your whole life ahead of you and so much time to make your dreams happen. Acknowledge that you're a constant work in progress.

Sagittarius: You May Be Coming To Some Harsh Realizations

This week might leave you feeling out of focus, Sagittarius. You've been on a roll getting so many things done and keeping yourself busy. While I know you're worried that taking a pause will ruin your momentum, you need to listen to what your gut is telling you. Rest is all part of the journey. In fact, there may be something your spirit needs time to process. Sometimes, the necessary work doesn't look like work at all. Cut yourself some slack and give your heart what it needs this week.