When you think of Taurus, you probably think of shopping, fashion, comfort foods, and the prospect of relaxing like royalty. However, the meaning of Taurus is so much deeper than just luxury and aesthetics. There's a reason Taurus is so good at identifying beauty and that's because of sensitive and romantic emotions they live with on the daily. They may not be as forthcoming about their feelings, which is why they filter them through their artistic perspective of the world. Prepare to go a lot deeper, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of May 3, 2021, because they're about to explore the shadows.

You may feel so much more intuitively connected to your desires and your interests this week. That's because on May 3, intellectual Mercury will form a trine with investigative and smoldering Pluto in Capricorn, and on May 6, affectionate Venus will do the same. This could leave you feeling by superficial small talk and so much more in the mood for interactions that are based on truth. In fact, you may even be willing to discover a few secrets.

However, all of this thick and powerful earth energy isn't the only thing surrounding you this week. After all, on May 3, Mercury will enter its home sign of Gemini, speeding up your mental capabilities, increasing your desire for social connection, and tapping into your need for intellectual stimulation. On May 8, Venus will also enter Gemini, which will encourage witty rapport with your crush and put you in a beautiful position to make new friends, meet new lovers, and spice up the relationships you already have.

Here's why those born under the influence of Taurus, Gemini, and Capricorn have the most to look forward to this week:

Taurus: You're Feeling More Powerful And Worthy Of Success

You may feel more ambitious and more confident in your abilities to accomplish your goals, Taurus. This week, the cosmos are helping you tap into your competitive side, but not necessarily in a ruthless or impulsive manner. You may be feeling more strategic and more prepared to plant the seeds for long-term gratification. You know the best things come to those who wait, so even if you're a total underdog right now, make the decision to hone in on all the patience, discipline, and commitment required to eventually come out on top.

Gemini: You're Feeling Attractive And Filled With Desire

This week, Mercury and Venus are entering your zodiac sign, Gemini. This could feel like a huge wake-up call, lifting you out of your dreamy haze and into your body. This will not only leave you feeling more desirable to others, but it will also leave you feeling more desirable to yourself. The cosmos are mirroring your energy and reflecting the atmosphere that leaves you feeling inspired and alive in your own bones. Now's the time to put yourself out there and let the world know what it is you think and what it is you want. Chances are, people will be so eager to please you.

Capricorn: You're Surrounded By Passion And Romance

This week, you're planting the seeds for something truly beautiful, Capricorn. You may be coming to terms with a creative idea that you just can't shake, pushing you to prioritize bringing that idea to life. Perhaps there's a hobby you can't stop thinking about or an artistic vision that you know you're meant to manifest. You may even be falling head-over-heels in love, because energy surround you is made of pure romance. You may be developing feelings for something (or someone), so let your heart do the talking.