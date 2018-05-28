If you immediately see that your zodiac sign made this list, you may be experiencing a sense of dread and wondering why life just can't seem to give you a break. I want you to keep your chin up instead. Even for you, there's no way this week could possibly be that bad. Sure, a full moon in Sagittarius will take place on May 29, and there's nothing in this world that's more unpredictable than a full moon. However, they're also one hell of a ride. Don't lose your appreciation for a little wildness in life when I say that as of May 28, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

I know I said there's no way this week won't be beautiful in my weekly horoscopes, and I meant it. As soon as the overwhelming mess of a full moon will be over, you'll be blessed by three planetary trines. An astrologer looks forward to a trine with all their heart, knowing that the world thrives under such conditions. During a trine, planets are setting aside their differences and cooperating. Even if the difficulties in life try to drag you down, you'll still be able to find a place of strength and harmony. I mean, if the planets can get along, why can't we?

Taurus: Your Emotional Stakes Will Be High

With the full moon occurring in your eighth house of death and rebirth, the most complex and overwhelming astrological house of all, there's no way you won't experience it on a deep level. On a full moon, unbearable truths often come to light and the emotional response is always intense. You may be forced to return to traumatic memories in your past and reckon with them. However difficult digging through the skeletons in your closet may be, it's always necessary step toward healing.

When Venus forms a trine with Jupiter, you will be able to have some therapeutic conversations with people who matter to you most. Perhaps you'll be able to settle a few matters, reminisce on the good times you guys shared, and maybe even apologize if apologies need to be made. Since Jupiter is also the planet of luck, expect these conversations to bring you closure.

Scorpio: You Could Experience A Hit To Your Finances

With the full moon in your second house of finances while the sun is in your eighth house of loss and transformation, your bank account is on unstable grounds. However, this doesn't have to be a bad thing. You may be spending a lot of money as a form of retail therapy, or valuing material possessions as a form of validation. You could come away from this feeling extremely luxurious. But be careful: You could also come away from this feeling broke.

Later in the week, your pleasure house will be all lit up by Neptune as it forms a trine with Venus in your adventure house. You're on a mission right now, Scorpio, to learn more, realize a few things about yourself, and delve deep into the unknown. If you're feeling scared, don't be. You're going to enjoy every step of the journey.

Capricorn: You May Be Too Sensitive To See Things Clearly

You may be drifting far away into the distant lands of your imagination this week with the full moon occurring in your 12th house of dreams. In this state of mind, you could be seeing a situation in even worse light than the reality, allowing your negative thoughts to spiral out of control. On the other hand, you could also be oblivious to the truth, overlooking flaws and attempting to see the good in something at the expense of your own self-protection. Keep other people's perspectives in mind and if you find yourself bottling your irrational thoughts up, try to talk them out instead.

This is an excellent week to get important errands done, to finally tackle busy work that needs going. With Mercury in your sixth house of work forming a trine with Mars in your second house of money, you could make some serious gains of you stay focused.