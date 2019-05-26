There's nothing I love more than a fantasy. I just want to daydream of faraway places and get lost in another world. But as lovely as a fantasy can be, it has a dark side. In fact, there's a thin line between fantasy and escapism, and when you stop being able to tell the difference between what's in your head and what's actually real, you know you've got a problem. Which brings me to my main point: If you've got your sun or rising sign in Aries, Cancer, or Pisces, make sure you're not avoiding reality, because as of May 27, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs.

With the sun in versatile, free-spirited, and commitment-phobic Gemini, it's all the more important that you find ways to keep yourself grounded. Gemini has the tendency to make you feel anxious or stressed out, because Gemini excels at overthinking. When Mercury — planet of communication and thought process — forms a disorienting square with hazy and obscuring Neptune on May 29, you'll find it even more difficult to stay focused. While Mercury wants to look at things logically, Neptune wants to see the poetry. Think of this transit as someone who doesn't believe in magic arguing with someone who does. No one is ever going to get their point across because they're not on the same page. It's important to remember that your thoughts may not be rational right now, so don't believe every negative thing that pops into your mind.

If you made the cut this week, try your best to reserve harsh judgments:

Aries: You May Not Know What To Believe Right Now

Mercury is currently zipping through your third house of communication, which encourages intelligent thinking, eloquent conversations, and multitasking. However, this week, Mercury forms a square with Neptune in your 12th house of spirituality. This could feel as though you're driving through fog, so be careful deciding which direction to turn and make sure you're not pressing too hard on the gas. You don't know what's on the other side.

Even though you should slow down, this week will have you seeing magic in your physical surroundings. Venus is in your second house of luxury as it forms a sextile with Neptune. The world around you is a playground. Go have fun.

Cancer: You Could Feel Totally Out Of Focus And Confused

With Mercury spending way too much time daydreaming in your 12th house of the subconscious, you're probably already finding it difficult to concentrate on your day-to-day tasks. But when it forms a square with Neptune, it may feel like you're constantly trying to refocus the lens of your life. This energy can encourage you to jump to conclusions or overlook important details, so stay mindful of these tendencies.

However, this week is gorgeous when it comes to forging and maintaining long-lasting relationships. With Venus in your friendship house forming a trine with Saturn in your relationship house, you'll feel so loved and protected by others.

Pisces: You Might Be Feeling Super Sensitive In Your Skin

If you've been feeling like going home and insulating yourself in comfort food, cuddles, and Netflix marathons, it's no wonder. Mercury is in your fourth house of home and family, making you feel like a little hermit crab. This is making you feel sensitive enough, but when Mercury forms a square with Neptune in your first house of the self, it could make you feel insecure and in need of extra care. Trust that you already are safe.

On the other hand, this week will help you get to know yourself better and express your feelings, because Venus is in your communication house when it forms a sextile with Neptune. You're seeing the beauty in being you.