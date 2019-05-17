There's nothing more powerful, mysterious, and overwhelming than a full moon. Seriously, do you ever just stare up at its glow in the night sky and feel its intensity weighing on your heart? When there's a full moon, I feel it lifting secrets from my subconscious and bringing them to the forefront of my mind. I sense it bringing closure to certain chapters in my life. No matter what happens, I always walk away from it feeling changed. That's because each full moon is different, and the emotional meaning of the 2019 Flower Moon describes just how gorgeously affecting this next one will be. As they say, April showers bring May flowers, which is why it's almost too perfect that the Flower Moon always takes place in May.

Now, according to TimeAndDate.com, the Flower Moon was given its moniker all thanks to Indigenous cultures. Before our 365-day calendar was used as the norm, Indigenous cultures had their own way of keeping track of time. While we now abide by the solar year, Indigenous tribes relied on the lunar month and gave each full moon out of the year its own special name that matches the season in question. When May is a month that's famous for bringing color, fragrance, warmth, and life to the natural world, you know its full moon deserves such an ethereal name.

There are so many ways to allow the Flower Moon to wash over your soul. However, I can't imagine a better way than to go outside where the flowers are blooming, stare up at its celestial magic, and feel its meaning sprout within you.

The Full Flower Moon Is Inspired By The Wildflowers Of May

Is it any surprise why the Flower Moon is called what it's called? According to Farmer's Almanac, this is when the natural world is at its most abundant. Now that spring is fully underway, wildflowers are springing up all over the place, which leaves no better name for the May full moon.

Now, this isn't the only name that belongs to this full moon. It's also known as the Corn Planting Moon, the Mother's Moon, and the Milk Moon. The cold and barren winter is a thing of the past now that the natural world is thriving once again. Corn is growing, which provides food, and livestock are giving birth to their babies, which provides milk for the community. Abundance is aplenty and the natural world is being rejuvenated by new life.

The Full Moon In Scorpio Will Take Place On May 18 At 5:11 p.m. EST

The Flower Moon is so much more than a pretty name, because it's got astrology to prove how magical it truly is. This full moon takes place in transformative and metamorphosing Scorpio. If you were hoping this full moon would only scratch the surface of things, think again. Scorpio digs deep into your heart and reveals what's real. Prepare for your true concerns to come to light and for desire to sweep over you. Let this full moon tell you what you want so that you can go after it with all the passion in the world. Scorpio wants to get to the deepest and darkest root of a situation.

Forming a harmonious grand water trine with creative and spiritual Neptune as well as the north node, you can expect this full moon to pull you towards your ultimate destiny. Neptune is concerned with the spirit and you can expect to feel emotionally aligned with your journey. There's no point in following a path that doesn't have your higher self in mind. Look within and ask yourself what it is you're truly meant to be doing with your life.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by how grand your soul's purpose may be, this full moon will also give you the necessary tools to take action and get ahead. The sun is forming a grand earth trine with serious and committed Saturn as well as world-altering Pluto. This energy will motivate and inspire you to come up with a plan that brings you closer to the next level and stick to it. There's no time like the present to bloom and spread your power like the wildflowers of May.