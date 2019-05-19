I always feel a tinge of guilt whenever I declare that certain zodiac signs are in for the "worst" week. I mean, I certainly don't want to put doubt in your minds or be the catalyst for a self-fulfilling prophecy. For the record, making the list is never an indicator that you're in for a rough time. All it means is that the cosmos are exerting more pressure on you, which is ultimately a good thing, right? It means you're growing! And on that note, as of May 20, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn. But, never fear. Astrology is all about perspective, and in my humble opinion, nothing is ever inherently "positive" or "negative" when it comes to the zodiac. However, if you've got any of the following zodiac signs for your sun or rising, it might feel like the universe is testing you.

Keep in mind that a major astrological shift will take place this week. Gemini season begins on May 21 and Mercury — planet of communication and thought process — enters Gemini later that same day. This evokes a free-flowing energy where duality and adaptability are necessary for survival. Either you can go with Gemini's flow or get caught in its whirlwind. As with any astrological shift, certain zodiac signs tend to appreciate it more than others, and unfortunately, they're not listed here:

Cancer: You Could Be Feeling Like You're All Alone

If you're suddenly feeling more sensitive to your surroundings and unfocused in your day-to-day life, it could be thanks to the fact that the sun and Mercury have both entered your 12th house of spirituality. This energy has the tendency to make you crave solitude so that you can explore your inner workings. However, if you don't find time to ground yourself through practices like journaling, meditation, or simply napping, you might think yourself into a corner.

However, these transits won't affect the fact that Mars — planet of motivation and confidence — is also moving through your first house of the self. This instills within you a powerful desire to assert and prove yourself.

Scorpio: You're In A Process Of Purging And Letting Go

You're no stranger to dark times and transformative periods, Scorpio. After all, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, planet of creation and destruction. However, not even you can withstand the pain of dealing with something that has finally come to an end now that the sun and Mercury are both moving through your eighth house of death and rebirth. In essence, this means you're in the final stages of metamorphosis, and you must climb out of your cocoon before you can get your wings.

Even though this sounds difficult, the eighth house is also associated with sex, and now that Venus — planet of love — is in your seventh house of partnerships, there could be a steamy hot romance on the horizon.

Capricorn: You May Be Struggling To Have Faith

As you might already know, Saturn — planet of discipline — and Pluto — planet of transformation — are currently retrograding through Capricorn. This means you may be in a process of rethinking your entire identity and coming to terms with how you may be denying who you are. With both Pluto and Saturn opposing the north node in Cancer (which is the energy the cosmos are attempting to move toward), you may feel as though you're drifting back towards negative habits or mindsets from your past. However, all of this is meant to help you truly face what needs changing.

With the sun now swirling through your sixth house of work and health, your energy is guided towards productivity and organization. Use this time to tackle each goal, one day at a time.