When I think of Venus in Taurus, I think of rose-petal filled bathtubs and designer purses encrusted with diamonds. I think of slow, lingering kisses and lovemaking that lasts hours. When Venus is in Taurus, Venus radiates enchantment and luxury. This is the planet of love and beauty we're talking about, and this just so happens to be one of her favorite zodiac signs to be in. So prepare for a romance you never could have dreamed of, because from May 15 to June 8, Venus in Taurus 2019 will be underway.

I'll be honest with you. I was born right after Venus entered Gemini, and I've always been a little bit bitter about the fact that my natal Venus was almost in Taurus. While I love how chatty, social, and intellectual Gemini has made me, there's something indescribably beautiful about the energy flowing through the air when Venus is in Taurus. It instills in you a desire for all the fine things in life. It grounds you in the earth and makes you recognize the world with all five of your senses. When Venus is in Taurus, all you have to do is go out there and smell the flowers, touch the velvet, taste the sugar, and listen to the music. It reminds you that no matter what you might be going through, you can always change your mood by appreciating your physical surroundings.

Venus rules over your relationships, your style, and your money. Luckily, when Venus is in one of her ruling zodiac signs, all of these facets of life blossom and boom.

Establish Loyalties And Long-Term Relationship Goals

Venus desires stability in relationships when it's in Taurus. There are no mind games or hot-and-cold behavior, so use this time to truly ask yourself what you want from a long-term partnership. This is a great time to make promises and commitments, as well as see what lies in the future. Infuse a sense of routine into your relationships, whether that means something big or small to you.

This particular Venus in Taurus transit will form a conjunction to radical and erratic Uranus on May 18, which will lessen its power of predictability. This could mean unexpected changes in your relationship. Take surprises in stride and it could empower your bond. It could also instill a desire for unconventional types of relationships.

This uneasy energy will find smooth, stable ground when Venus forms a trine with commitment-oriented Saturn on May 31, as well as with transformative Pluto on June 3. Expect a spike in seriousness and connection during this time.

Embrace Sensual And Patient Romantic Connections

Patience is the name of the love game when Venus is in Taurus. This is not a time to be impulsive with your heart, let alone a time to rush through sex. Take your time through the dating process. Let each little flirtatious text and longing gaze build overtime into something truly worthwhile. Embrace foreplay and leave your partner wanting more. Venus in Taurus is when you have every right to stay in bed with your partner and make love all day long.

While Venus is conjunct Uranus, you can expect a desire to try something different in the bedroom or even go on a quirky, unusual type of date. You'll feel more enchanted by your love life and open to romantic ideas when Venus forms a sextile with dreamy Neptune on May 31. This is a beautiful transit for some serious heart-to-heart connections.

Spend Time Enjoying Food, Art, Culture, Luxury, And Beauty

When Venus in Taurus, it's time to lavish in the spice of life. Grab a bottle of wine, a plate of charcuterie, and read a novel under the sun. Listen to music and go for a swim. Buy a gift for someone and treat yourself to some much-deserved luxury. Spend the day strolling through an art museum. Remind yourself of all the wonderful things that surround you every day.

You'll be able to see the beauty in the unconventional when Venus forms a conjunction with Uranus. Prepare for off-the-wall forms of expression and art. As Venus forms a sextile with Neptune, you'll become an artist yourself, so grab a paintbrush and dive into color. Expect art and experiences to transform you from deep within as Venus forms a trine with Pluto.