The ARMY waited four years for Suga to make his return as Agust D, so when Big Hit began teasing new music from one of its artists, fans crossed their fingers it meant another mixtape from him was coming. On Friday, May 22, their wish finally came true with the arrival of D-2, which features a collaboration with MAX. With Suga rapping in the verses and MAX offering his vocals in the chorus, "Burn It" makes for one hauntingly beautiful track. MAX's acoustic version of BTS' Suga's "Burn It" is different, but it maintains the original song's vibe and message.

Fans predicted Suga and MAX teamed up for a project when they started spending a lot of time together in the beginning of 2020. After gushing over each other's music for years, the two finally met in person in January while in MAZ was in Seoul. They met up again weeks later in Los Angeles at a Lakers game, and then continued giving each other shoutouts on social media in the months that followed.

Even though fans already suspected Suga and MAX recorded a song together while hanging out, that didn't change how excited they were to finally hear "Burn It." The song's guitar riffs and sad lyrics give the song such a spooky feeling. MAX's haunting vocals only add to its eerie sound.

"I see the ashes falling out your window/ There's someone in the mirror that you don't know/ And everything was all wrong/ So burn it till it's all gone," MAX sings.

To celebrate the song's release, MAX shared an acoustic version of the track. His rendition highlights his part in the song, with his voice backed solely by an electric guitar.

Watch MAX perform "Burn It" below.

D-2 went No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Charts in a total of 80 countries and regions. Seeing how well the mixtape was doing around the world, MAX thanked everyone for their support on Twitter.

"UNREAL AN HONOR TO BE A SMALL PART OF THIS PROJECT. CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BROTHER YOONGI ON THIS INCREDIBLE RELEASE," he wrote.

Hopefully, MAX will join Suga on stage one day to perform "Burn It" live once BTS is back to performing on tour.