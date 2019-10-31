Matthew Koma's Comment On Hilary Duff's 'Lizzie McGuire' Instagram Is NSFW

If you were a huge fan of Lizzie, Gordo, and Miranda back in the day, you're about to freak out at Matthew Koma's comment on Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire Instagram. On Oct. 30, Duff posted a picture of herself joyously smiling in New York's Washington Square Park. She captioned the picture, "Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC.....cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire." In other words, she was announcing the first day of filming the reboot of Lizzie McGuire that's going to be airing on DisneyPlus.

OK, let's pause on your extreme excitement about the reboot for a moment so that we can talk about Duff's fiancé's super, uh, NSFW comment on the post. Are you ready for it? OK, brace yourself. I'm not kidding — you do not want to read this if you're worried about tainting the innocent image of Lizzie McGuire you have in your mind. He wrote, "Ugh I can't wait to role play."

I know, I know, I know. The comment is so kinky that it's almost unbelievable that he would have even left it. But don't worry. Comments by Celebs captured it so that we all can forever know that it actually happened:

For those of you who missed the memo on the whole Lizzie McGuire reboot thing, let me give you a little bit of a recap on what's going on. The old Lizzie McGuire gang has reunited to create a reboot of the iconic early 2000s show that ultimately went off the air in February 2004.

In August 2019, over 15 years since the show went off the air, it was officially announced that a Lizzie McGuire revival is actually going to happen. YAY. In the new show, Duff will play a fully grown 30-year-old Lizzie McGuire working her dream job as an interior decorator while she lives in Brooklyn and dates a hot-shot restaurant owner.

Oh, and don't worry. The old gang is all back together. Just to really get our hopes up, Duff posted this picture with her McGuire fam a week before she posted the shot from shooting day:

So, yeah. I'm pretty excited for this reboot. But it looks like Koma is even more excited.