Former Vampire Diaries star Matthew Davis has a lot to celebrate this Christmas! While the 40-year-old actor was out on a grocery run this weekend with his girlfriend Kiley Casciano, he got down on one knee in the middle of the produce aisle to propose. So, how did it turn out? Well, the two got married just three hours later! Matthew Davis’s engagement and wedding story is definitely one for the books!

Here’s how it went down, according to Davis’s account on Instagram:

“When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” he wrote in his Dec. 23 Instagram post.

Davis included a whole bunch of photos from their impromptu wedding in the post. The two look as happy as could be and it’s clear they’re totally on the same page as far as this whole wedding business is concerned. While most couples would spend months planning their big day, David and Casciano seem like they’re absolutely content with their humble exchange of vows. And for a couple that got engaged in a grocery store, I wouldn’t expect anything different!

Here’s a look at their adorable wedding photos, as posted by Davis himself:

Just a day later, on Monday, Dec. 24, Davis posted even more photos of their first outing as a married couple. In the photos, you can see Casciano happily sporting her new wedding ring and looking like she’s on top of the world!

“My beautiful wife. A lot of delightful firsts today. ❤️🔥,” Davis captioned the post.

Here’s a look at the additional photos he posted:

Casciano also took to Instagram to share some photos. In fact, she already changed her Instagram handle to @kileydavis, so these two are definitely on top of things!

“A very married Christmas. 12/23/2018 ❤️🎅🏽,” she captioned the post.

Anyway, here are the two photos Casciano posted to her Instagram:

The quick marriage shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone since Davis and Casciano have been sharing their love all over social media for months now. Back in October 2018, Davis paid tribute to Casciano with a really sweet message on Instagram.

“My lover. My confidant. My friend. My sun. My moon. Thank you for putting up with me,” he captioned a photo of the two of them.

This is the photo he posted along with the message:

And in November, Davis shared yet another photo of him and his lady love. In the photo, Davis appears to be opening his mouth to take a bite (a love bite, FYI) right out of Casciano’s cheek. Casciano, of course, is all smiles as she snaps the photo.

“When you love someone so much you have to eat their face 😜,” Davis wrote in his caption.

These two are clearly head over heels in love with each other and their relationship is absolutely adorable. And now that they’re married, they can share so many more sweet moments together!