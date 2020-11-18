Tayshia Adams may have only just begun her search for love on The Bachelorette, but it's already time for Bachelor Nation to look ahead to the franchise's next star. Late on Tuesday, Nov. 17, ABC revealed Matt James' first Bachelor promo, and it teases a season full of sparks... both in the romantic and dramatic sense. The teaser clip also dropped a bombshell about James' romantic history, which is sure to turn up the heat even more when Season 25 premieres.

It's no secret that the season of The Bachelorette leading up to James' Bachelor stint is pretty wild, and it looks like that drama will only continue. James was actually intended to be part of the cast of Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season before taking the spotlight himself, but due to coronavirus delays in filming, ABC opted to announce James as the next Bachelor before the season even began and he is now the one of the only Bachelor stars to have not appeared on The Bachelorette first. Fans have been eagerly awaiting James' big premiere, and now there's finally a first look at his season.

The 30-second clip previews a rollercoaster premiere episode for The Bachelor Season 25, showing James making out with several women in a hot tub and beneath fireworks.

