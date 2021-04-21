Disney+ has become the success story of the current streaming landscape, shooting to 100 million subscribers a little over a year after launch. Part of that success has been due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the new MCU series dominating the cultural conversation. Marvel has promised a slew of shows to follow WandaVision, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Loki, including a Nick Fury-centric series called Marvel's Secret Invasion, and the details about the series sound so promising.

Nick Fury is low-key the most crucial character in the entire MCU enterprise. He is the glue that ties the early Phase 1 of the Infinity Saga together, the man who assembles the Avengers in the first place. The role requires both gravitas and swagger, a presence every Avenger will instantly respect with a bit of reverent awe. Samuel L. Jackson has played it with aplomb, appearing in 11 big-screen MCU films and taking a guest turn in the first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Giving the man his own TV series was merely Marvel finally putting some respect on his name.

But what is this series that puts Fury front and center? Let's run down everything known about Secret Invasion to date:

Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Teaser Marvel Variety first reported Secret Invasion was in development in September 2020. At the time, Marvel reps would not comment publicly on the rumor. But that December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the show was officially in the works at the Disney+ Investor Presentation. No trailer was available, as the series has not yet started filming, but Marvel did present the show's first official logo.

Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Cast Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images When Feige made the formal announcement that Secret Invasion was coming to Disney+, he revealed two prominent cast members who would be part of the new series: Samuel L. Jackson would play Nick Fury. His co-star would be Ben Mendelsohn, who fans know better as Talos, the lead Skrull from Captain Marvel. Audiences last saw Talos in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, using his Skrull powers of transformation to masquerade as Fury while the real one took a well-deserved vacation in space. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since then, casting rumors have begun in earnest, with some significant names reportedly being added to the series. On April 19, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Crown) was joining the series. The next day, Variety added fuel to the casting fire with a report Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) was also boarding the series in an undisclosed role. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Colman, Clarke, and Marvel to confirm these reports but did not hear back in time for publication.

Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Plot Marvel The reason fans are so excited about Secret Invasion as a series is that it's one of Marvel Comics' boldest crossover events in the company's history. Originally published as an eight-issue limited series, the story revolves around uncovering a long-term invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, dating back decades. To defeat them, the original Avengers team up with the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men to uncover which among their number are the actual Earth's Mightiest Heroes and which are Skrull. Some of those who turn out to have had imposter versions running around Earth for an undisclosed amount of time? Captain America, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Thor, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Ms. Marvel, and Wolverine. Does this mean Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, etc. could all make cameo appearances in the new series? Is Secret Invasion possibly the crossover event that will bring together the Young Avengers hinted at in the current Disney+ lineup? The possibilities here are endless.