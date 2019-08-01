Changes are afoot at Marvel, and not just because of the arrival of Phase 4. The debut of Disney+ is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2019, which will feature TV series from Pixar, Lucasfilm, and, naturally, Marvel. But unlike the shows on ABC and Hulu, Marvel TV will not be making these Disney+ series. Instead, those will be done by Marvel Studios, the big screen division. This has left Marvel TV to go off and do it's own thing, which apparently will include a Marvel's Runaways and Cloak & Dagger crossover.

Marvel TV hasn't had a lot of wins in their column in recent months. It was a blow to have the high-profile Disney+ series go to the rival Marvel Studios division. It was then followed by Netflix canceling all of the Marvel TV series on its service, which were some of the division's crown jewels, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

But Marvel TV isn't going to give up. It announced two new series coming to Hulu in 2020, Marvel's Helstrom and Marvel's Ghostrider. It decided to cancel Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., giving the show a chance to go out with grace. And it's doubling down on the teen-oriented Marvel series, Runaways on Hulu and Cloak & Dagger on Freeform. The former recently got a shiny new trailer for Season 3. Now, it turns out the latter will be crossing over with it.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

As the caption for the video reads:

You asked, we answered. Tandy and Tyrone from Marvel's Cloak & Dagger will appear in Season 3 of Marvel's Runaways for a crossover episode!

Unlike the Disney+ shows (and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. once upon a time), Marvel's Hulu and Freeform shows do not exist in the same universe as the MCU. Sure, there are vague references to Captain America and so forth. But what happens in Los Angeles and New Orleans, respectively, stay there, and the Avengers never come marching to the rescue. (Thanos' snap also never affected anything, either.)

On the other hand, these two teen shows have made it clear they exist in the same universe. This leaves a path open for a potential crossover event. Now, Marvel TV has confirmed that will happen as part of Marvel's Runaways Season 3, which arrives in December.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb was pleased with this development. According to TV Guide, in his statement that came as part of the announcement, he said:

It's so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we've only hinted at.

How this crossover will work is still a mystery. But as fans of Cloak & Dagger already know, that show's second season ended with Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) on a bus heading out of New Orleans. They planned to find those who need help and come to their rescue. One can only guess what will happen to the Runaways that requires that help.

Marvel's Runaways Season 3 arrives on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Hulu. Marvel's Cloak & Dagger is currently awaiting its Season 3 renewal.