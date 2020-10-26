Exciting news from one of the Love Is Blind fan faves! On Oct. 25, Mark Cuevas announced he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey. The announcement, which came from his Instagram, featured three shots of himself and Rainey taken in a sprawling field. The first picture featured the couple engaged in an embrace as Rainey held a sonogram in her hand. The second featured them kissing passionately as Cuevas held a sign that read, "Our Little Pumpkin... Baby Cuevas... April 2021." Finally, the third shot featured them walking off into the distance hand-in-hand as Cuevas sports a baseball cap with the word "DAD" written across the front. Cuevas captioned the sweet post, "Baby Cuevas 4.29.21."

A few of his former Love Is Blind castmates were quick to chime in with their well wishes in the comments section. Damian Powers wrote, "Congrats to you both brother! You’re going to be an incredible dad and I wish all three of you all the love and happiness life has to offer 💙." Cuevas was clearly moved by his words as he responded, "thank you brother that means the world🙏🏻." Powers' Love Is Blind match and current girlfriend Giannina Gibelli also chimed in, writing, "Ahhhhh congratulations!!! 💛💛💛," to which Cuevas replied, "thank you G!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Love Is Blind alum came from Amber Pike (who's still married to Matt Barnett, BTW) made it crystal clear she and Cuevas remained tight and knew this was coming. She wrote, "Yayayayayayyyyy the word is out!!! Finally!! We’re so happy for you guys!!" To that, Cuevas sweetly replied, "much love to you and @barnettisblind 🙏🏻 Thank you." Daww. I just love thinking they're really friends.

Cuevas and Rainey first became Instagram official on July 6 when the reality star and trainer posted a picture of them to his feed alongside the caption, "Thankful 🌹."

The relationship announcement came just a month after fellow cast-mate Lauren "LC" Chamblin revealed they had split after briefly dating post Love Is Blind. The split was a little dramatic, with Chamblin reportedly finding out Cuevas was seeing someone else through a Reddit user who claimed he was dating their "close friend's coworker." Chamblin responded to the post saying, “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May…. Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. … But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."

For his part, Cuevas responded by telling Us Weekly they were not exclusive. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” he shared at the time. “I wish her the absolute best.”

But I guess it's time to leave all that drama in the past. Cuevas is going to be a dad, people! Excited for him.