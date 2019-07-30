Well, it seems like Lil Nas X road his horse way past that old town road, all the way to breaking a new record on the music charts. The 20-year-old rapper just eclipsed a record previously set by Mariah Carey making his story one of the ultimate underdog victories. "Old Town Road" officially just celebrated its 17th week as number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, passing Carey's "One Sweet Day" which held the spot for sixteen weeks back in 1995. Mariah Carey's tweet about Lil Nas X beating her Billboard record is super supportive and loving, which makes this whole story even sweeter.

On the evening on July 29, Carey penned a lengthy congrats on Twitter accompanied by a photoshopped image of herself passing a literal torch to Lil Nas X. In her note, she took time to congratulate the young musician on his success and express gratitude to all of her fans who have loved her and Boyz II Men's collab "One Sweet Day" for so long. She wrote:

Sending love & congrats to @ LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @ BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!

I can't imagine what it feels like to have Mariah Carey personally tag me in a tweet, but I imagine Lil Nas X's reaction is exactly right. He tweeted back:

wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!

I mean, he hit all of the buzz words: "wowwww," "legend," "icon," "blessed," and "unreal" probably sum it up best.

Before his interaction with Carey, Lil Nas X wrote a lengthy emoji-drenched message about his come-up with this song. He described a time where he felt lost and was crashing at his sister's place trying to create music. Luckily, the beat for "Old Town Road" came to him. "It needed to be funny. It needed to be catchy. It needed to be hip hop. It needed to be country," he said.

"Did I know it would become the longest running song of all time? No. But I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me," he said. "This song has changed my life. And the way I see the world around me in less than a year. Thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey as I said before, it's just the beginning."

It is just the beginning. While 17 weeks at number one is impressive, Lil Nas X has busted through a bunch of other boundaries, too. As one fan put it, "A black and openly gay country/hip-hop artist now has the longest #1 song in HISTORY. f*ck YES."

Who knows where this kid is going to go next? All I know is that's one hell of a horse he's riding.