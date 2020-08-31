There's nobody in the world who loves Christmas as much as Mariah Carey, and she is going to prove it yet again when her Christmas special is released later this year. Over 25 years after Carey gave the world her modern holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the pop star is bringing her affinity for the most wonderful time of the year to TV screens. Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will arrive on Apple TV+ just in time for the holidays in 2020.

Fans can expect Carey to go all-out with this Christmas special. Apple TV+ billed it as an innovative event that will tell a heartwarming story through music, dance, and animation... oh, and a bunch of celebrity guests. The new special will be the latest in Carey's large catalogue of holiday-specific projects. The singer's first bona fide Christmas special was Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas, which aired on Hallmark Channel in 2015; a year later she helmed Youtube Red's musical Christmas comedy The Keys of Christmas. She's also popped up in some Christmas movies in recent years, such as 2015's A Christmas Melody and 2017's The Star.

Of course, Carey's involvement in all things Christmas stems from the massive success of her 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas. That album was comprised mostly of covers, but also featured an original track that has been hailed as the only modern holiday classic: "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Carey has been a staple of Christmas specials throughout the two-and-a-half decades since that song's release, and it's just as relevant as ever in 2020 after it finally topped the charts in 2019.

Carey's newly announced Christmas special will come come after a particularly busy few months for the superstar. Her highly anticipated memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will hit shelves on Sept. 29, and shortly after that, she will release a special compilation album called The Rarities on Oct. 2. The Rarities is comprised of previously unreleased songs from throughout Carey's career that have personal significance to her, many of which will be tied to stories told in her memoir.

Apple TV+ has yet to confirm an exact airdate for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, but fans can look forward to it livening up the holidays near the end of 2020.