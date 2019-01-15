Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, has chimed in on her new engagement! The 63-year-old journalist and former First Lady of California reacted to the exciting news of her daughter’s engagement to Chris Pratt with a comment on Instagram. And believe me when I say that her words for her daughter and future son-in-law are filled with pride, love and joy. Maria Shriver’s reaction to Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s engagement is really sweet!

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on Monday, Jan. 14 via Instagram. Pratt was the first to share the news with a photo of him and Schwarzenegger hugging and a caption that read: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️”

Schwarzenegger then shared the same photo on her Instagram account and captioned the photo with, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍."

By and large, the couple has received lots of praise and congratulations from everyone in their inner circle including Schwarzenegger’s mom Maria Shriver. So, how did Shriver react? The way any proud mom would!

"Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people," Shriver wrote in an Instagram comment. "We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let's go."

So sweet! I’m sure it means a lot to Schwarzenegger that her mom approves!

Shriver wasn’t the only famous name to wish Schwarzenegger and Pratt well. Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris also reacted to the news with nothing but love. "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!" she wrote in an Instagram comment when the news was first shared.

According to a Jan. 14 report from Entertainment Tonight, Faris and Schwarzenegger have met a few times and really like each other, so it’s no surprise that Faris would have such a positive reaction!

"Anna and Katherine have met a few times and get along and that was very important to Chris," ET’s source said. "Anna is excited for Chris and Katherine and above all is happy Chris is with someone who loves Jack like their own. The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming. They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union.”

Wow, it sounds like Schwarzenegger and Pratt are made for each other. No wonder Shriver and so many other people are so happy for them. They clearly have a lot in common and have a strong relationship, so it all makes sense! Pratt and Schwarzenegger started dating back in June 2018 and while the relationship has moved fast over the past seven months, it’s obviously proven to be something they both want to commit to long-term which is fantastic news.

While there’s no word yet on when the wedding will be, I have no doubt that it’s going to be amazing! Pratt and Schwarzenegger seem like they’re totally on the same wavelength, so I expect their wedding will showcase both their personalities! Can’t wait to see how it all goes down.