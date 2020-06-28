Pirates of the Caribbean fans can look forward to a new standalone film inspired by the Disney hit, and the upcoming movie will bring a fresh face into the beloved film series. Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie is in the works, and it'll feature new characters. Here are the details on the upcoming project.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie will star Margot Robbie as the lead. The screenwriter on Robbie's Harley Quinn movie Bird of Prey, Christina Hodson, is set to write the film, which is currently in the early stages of development and doesn't have a release date yet. The project isn't intended to be a spinoff of Johnny Depp's Pirates franchise, but rather a completely original story with new characters.

The Robbie-fronted film is a separate project from the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that was confirmed by Deadline in 2019, but Jerry Bruckheimer will produce both the reboot as well as Robbie's film. It's still unclear whether Johnny Depp will reprise his role as fan-favorite pirate, Jack Sparrow, in the hit franchise. If Depp does not appear in the new movie, it will be the first Pirates film to not include him.

Depp originated the role of Jack Sparrow in the first Pirates film in 2003, and went on to helm the next four sequels, including 2006’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The franchise has grossed over $4.5 billion across the five films.

Robbie recently starred as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, the DC Comics film that hit screens in February. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Suicide Squad spinoff got an an early home release. That means you can currently catch the film on major digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, and Xbox. It's also available on Video On Demand services from your cable or satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

Robbie will also star in James Gunn's upcoming sequel, The Suicide Squad, as well as American Hustle director David O. Russell's next movie with Christian Bale and Michael B. Jordan. Along with the new Pirates of the Caribbean project, it looks like fans will get to see plenty of Robbie on the big screen soon.