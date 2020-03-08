In astrology, you win some, then you lose some. It's all part of the natural cycle of growth. Whenever you're put through a challenging time, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel, and once you see that light, you tend to realize why it all was worth it. When I say March 9, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, what I'm really saying is they have an opportunity to learn so much from their mistakes. However, the most important lessons are always the most difficult ones to learn. Keep this in mind if your sun or ascendant happens to fall under Aries, Libra, or Aquarius, because you might be gritting your teeth trying to get through this week.

However, before you start getting all negative and defeatist, let me point out that the astrological forecast is actually quite beautiful this week. For one thing, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on March 9. This Mercury retrograde has likely been revealing your bad habits, emotional attachments, and unhealthy vices. However, now that Mercury is stationing direct, you can take what you've learned from the experience and take a positive step forward. The confusion, frustration, and all-around chaos will finally begin to dissipate.

With that begin said, there's still a full moon taking place on March 9, and if there's one thing that's true about full moons, it's that they can be overwhelming and exhausting. Even though this one is marked by positive and harmonious trines with expansive Jupiter, motivating Mars, and transformative Pluto, it could still prove to be a trying experience as the following zodiac signs navigate unknown territory.

Here's what they can expect going forward:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Trying To Strike A Tricky Balance In Your Life

There are two sides to your personality and they may be struggling for dominance. On one hand, you're a spiritual being who wishes to release your ego and your desire for material success. On the other, you're motivated to win and forge a name for yourself. Lean too much on one side, and you'll find yourself becoming depleted and discouraged. Work on honoring your beauty that will never depend on whether you win or lose. However, what you do in the physical realm has the power to make the world a better place. Both parts of you are needed, Aries.

Libra: You're Being Pushed To Heal Your Spirit From Deep Within

Each and every one of you has skeletons in their closet. However, if you keep shoving them aside, there will eventually no longer be room to hide every bit of darkness you wish to avoid. It's time you face whatever it is that you're so afraid of. Truth is, your fear may be making a mountain out of a molehill. Remember that courage has very little to do with whether you experience fear; it has to do with knowing you're afraid, but being brave anyway. You've got this, Libra. Build some muscle by choosing to be brave, even when you feel like running and hiding.

Aquarius: Your Emotions Are Intense And Incredibly Moving

It's so much easier to shut your emotions off and get through your day-to-day. But how boring does life become when you shut off your heart? Sure, emotions are a risky thing. They can cut deep, disappoint, and weigh you down. However, they can also transform, elevate, and inspire you to become the best version of yourself. Allow yourself to feel whatever it is your heart is trying to make you feel. You're a human being, not a robot. Spend this week honoring how perfectly imperfect the human experience can be.