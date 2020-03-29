I wish I could say this Aries season will be filled with the same passion, vitality, and movement that it's famed for, but that wouldn't be the whole truth. The universe is an intense place at the moment, and with the Saturn-Pluto conjunction underway, there is a collective shift taking place, forcing you (as well as everyone else) to adapt. Aries is a ball of fire, and instead of spinning out with wild abandon, this fire is contained and it's burning within you. While it may not attract as much attention, it is still just as powerful and there is a way to harness it for good. Even though March 30, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo — they're learning so much throughout the process.

With Mercury — planet of communication — joining forces with sensitive and spiritual Neptune, there is compassion flushing the cosmos. This will help you get in touch with your feelings and understand the feelings of others. You may be in the midst of a difficult time, but if you're willing to open your heart and be vulnerable to love and healing, you'll find there is a bright side to everything.

The universe is also providing you with stable ground and a boost to help you fight through anything. With Venus — planet of love and friendship — forming a trine with sturdy and committed Saturn, you're setting aside petty arguments and disagreements and working through your issues. As expansive Jupiter connects with transformative Pluto, you're tapping into your own inner source of power. Let it motivate you to overcome the challenges that at one point seemed impossible.

Shutterstock

Taurus: Your Thoughts Could Be Taking You To Dark Places

If you don't concentrate on the right things, you may find that your mind is conjuring the worst scenarios imaginable. If anxiety is encompassing you, find ways to get grounded, breathe deep, and focus on something positive. So many things are out of your control and living in fear will do nothing to stave off the bad things. Remember that things can go right just as much as they can go wrong, so there's no point in worrying. Instead, try focusing your energy on the power you do have.

Cancer: You May Feel Like You're Drifting Away From Your Friends

Currently, you may feel like nobody really understands you and you're all alone. This could cause you to withdraw from the world and insulate yourself from others. While it's healthy, and even necessary, for you to have some alone time and to pause for a moment of spiritual reflection, there is a difference between solitude and loneliness. Try not to let your own mindset prevent you from finding connection with someone who may understand what you're going through a little better than you think. Have faith. The universe is sending you love in the knick of time.

Virgo: You Might Feel Like You're At The End Of Your Rope

Change is never easy, but it's the cornerstone of life. Time passes and you outgrow things that once worked for you. It's bittersweet to say goodbye, and at the moment, you might be grappling with a relationship or a situation that keeps coming and going. Take your time. There's no need to make rash decisions at the moment, but everything will make sense in due time. Growth is a long and tedious process; nothing ever happens overnight. However, you may feel as though you're undergoing the slow and steady process of shedding your skin.