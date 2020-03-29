I know the energy might feel kind of dark and frustrating lately, but it's as if the cosmos are giving you a breath of fresh air this week. No matter what you're going through and how difficult it might be, astrology is cyclical and there will always be something to look forward to. In this case, March 30, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius — and for them, there will be magic no matter where they look.

Even though you're probably on lockdown and spending way too much time at home, there is change afoot and it'll shake up the stale energy that's building up around you. This week, Venus — planet of love and affection — enters charming, witty, and entertaining Gemini. This inspires humorous exchanges and witty conversations. It also encourages you to dabble in something that titillates your brain. Venus in Gemini hates being bored, so don't be surprised if everything suddenly begins to get a little more exciting.

It's easy to feel alone at this time, but the universe is ready to remind you that you are anything but. Mars — planet of power and ambition — is entering eccentric, humanitarian, and oddball Aquarius, helping you tap into your own individuality, as well as appreciate others for theirs. Even though you may not be able to hug or visit each other in person, you are all connected. Let yourself be inspired to team up with others and create a reality that works for everyone.

If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Aries, Gemini, or Aquarius, it's you who will be leading the charge this week. Spread the goodness wherever and whenever you can.

Aries: Your Confidence Is Attracting Admiration And Respect

You're awake and ready to go, Aries. There's truly nothing that can stop you if you're willing to set your mind to it. Speaking of your mind, it's also brimming with beautiful ideas and brilliant things to say. You have the power to set one of these ideas into motion by making a commitment and creating a plan that stretches over the long haul. You may feel particularly passionate about transforming the world into a better place or encouraging oneness with your community. You are here for a reason. The world needs you. Let your concern for others show you everything you need to know about yourself.

Gemini: You're Being Flushed With Beauty And Self-Love

You're finally seeing yourself in the bright and beautiful light you deserve to be seen in. Let go of your self-doubt, quit talking down to yourself, and relish how lucky you are to be born as you. Not only are you noticing how irreplaceable you are, but so is everyone else. It's as if your friends and loved ones are noticing how magnetic you are and they want to be in your life more because of it. I don't want to sound ridiculous, but when it's your Venus return, it's as if you've been touched by magic. Let Venus bestow upon you all of her many gifts, Gemini.

Aquarius: You're Radiating Power And You Know What You Want

You're alive and ready to go, Aquarius. Rev the engine, tap into your desire, and fight for whatever it is you want. Because powerful Mars has entered your first house of the self, you're in the mood to compete, take action, and get things done. Luckily, you won't tire yourself out either. This week, you're getting a steady stream of energy rather than a burst that eventually dies out. Build yourself up to something and watch how much further you get.