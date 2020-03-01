The astrological temperature might feel a little intense if you're an Aries, Gemini, or Libra, because the week of March 2, 2020 will be the worst for these signs. Fear not, though, because this certainly doesn't mean you won't be able to experience fun, laughter, or happiness by any stretch of the imagination. Astrology can help you overcome hurdles, understand your faults, and become a better person. Acknowledging that life isn't always easy is all part of the process.

The hardest part begins on March 3, when Venus — planet of love — squares off with cold and inhibiting Saturn. This transit has the tendency to reveal to you what's lacking in your relationships. If the foundations they're built upon are rather unstable, this transit could prove that more care is needed in order to create trust. But don't you see how this transit isn't all bad? In fact, it can be the wake-up call your relationship needs.

Mercury retrograde is also getting a little bit more, dare I say, "interesting" this week. On March 4, Mercury will retrograde back into Aquarius, bringing you back into the past. It may feel like certain themes that took place in your life back in Aquarius season are cropping back up again. While that's definitely annoying, it's also your chance to redo an error, rethink your decisions, or even settle some scores.

If you're an Aries, Gemini, or Libra, don't let this news get you down. Every dog has its day. Plus, whoever said astrology was easy?

Aries: You May Be Feeling Self-Destructive When Challenged

Instead of facing your fears head on, you might feel more tempted to indulge your self-destructive tendencies this week. Quitting might feel a lot easier than risking failure. While laying off your efforts might give your ego a false sense of protection, it will always come back to haunt you later. No one's doubting how difficult it is to lose after you've worked so hard, Aries. But remember that success is not about always winning, it's about continuing to try hard even when you're feeling discouraged, and getting back up again when all you feel like doing is giving up.

Gemini: You Might Feel Like Withdrawing From The World

You pride yourself on being a beloved social butterfly who lights up the room with their effervescent energy, Gemini. However, you're entering a period of rest and renewal, which could run against your instinct to keep up with everyone else. If you're not used to being alone, some harsh thoughts may enter your mind. Remember that you're probably being a little too hard on yourself, so don't believe everything your inner voice says. Instead, learn how to navigate your way through them. Your thoughts can transform your reality.

Libra: You May Be Struggling With Some Attachment Issues

Are you letting yourself become so emotionally attached to something (or someone) that you're losing yourself to it? Even if you think you can't live without this something (or someone), know that you were fine before this entered your life, and you will be fine if it leaves it, too. You are whole just as you are, Libra. Practice remembering that you are OK, regardless of what surrounds you. Comforts can easily be taken away, so try not to let your sense of self rely on something external. It has to come from within.