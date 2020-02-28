Malika Haqq received backlash earlier this week after she revealed her "post-pregnancy" makeover plans. Many fans assumed she was going under the knife and shamed her for it. But Haqq is shutting the rumor mill down. You see, Malika Haqq's response to rumors she's getting post-pregnancy plastic surgery sets the record straight on her postpartum plans.

On Feb. 25, Haqq shared she plans to visit plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond after she gives birth to her first child. She uploaded a photo with Dr. Diamond to Instagram with the caption, "Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!"

Fans quickly responded with words of disapproval since they felt Haqq was encouraging other women to give in to societal pressures to achieve a "snapback" body as soon as their baby is delivered.

"Dang have the baby first. Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess," wrote one fan. "Really...if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom," followed another.

Haqq didn't respond to the negative comments until the next day, after a fan commented, "Don't get that surgery... try working out," under a post of her beautiful baby bump underwater.

"LOL wait who said I was getting surgery?! I don't need it never have boo boo," she replied. "Folks love to jump to conclusions, LOL. My makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own," she wrote back to another criticizer, followed by, "Where did I say surgery? Didn't happen. There are [100] ways to enhance & improve that don't require surgery."

Honestly, I can see where the confusion might've come up for some of her fans. But even if Haqq was to undergo a "post-pregnancy" cosmetic procedure, not all of her fans would be against it.

"She's 100% honest. If I had the [money] I would get it done too," commented a fan on her original post.

While Haqq's followers' feelings about her makeover plans might be coming from a good place, it really doesn't concern them. She can have whatever cosmetic surgeries or procedures she wants, because it's her body. But, for what it's worth, it looks like surgery isn't on her to-do list for now.